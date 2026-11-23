Quarterback Austin Simmons and defensive end Daeden Hopkins both earned weekly SEC honors after their standout performances against Kentucky on Saturday. Simmons was named SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week, his third time winning the award this season, and Hopkins was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, also his third time winning the award this season.

Simmons accounted for all four of Missouri's touchdowns against the Wildcats, completing 17 of his 22 passes while throwing for 314 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. This was Simmons' third time surpassing the 300-yard mark and his second time reaching four touchdowns despite attempting the least amount of passes for his eight games of SEC play, 22.

"When he's performing like that, it just feels like we can't be stopped, you know what I mean?” Offensive tackle Cayden Green said Saturday. “Some of those throws he makes, I've never seen before... He's got moxie to him. He's always talking trash to people. So when your quarterback's on that, you know, it's kind of hard not to feed off that energy."

Simmons previously won the award after throwing for 292 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions against Kansas, and won it again after completing 23 of his 30 passes for a season-high 340 yards against Florida.

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He's up to 25 touchdown passes on the season — the most by any Tiger since Drew Lock threw 28 in 2018 — leading the SEC. He also has a chance to become the first Tiger to lead the SEC in passing touchdowns since Lock did so in 2017.

Daeden Hopkins was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time this season and the second time as its lone recipient — he shared the honors as a co-recipient after Week 2.

After going four games without a sack, Hopkins finally finished the job in the backfield, sacking Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey twice on Saturday, bringing his total to nine on the season. Hopkins also forced a fumble — which linebacker Robert Woodyard Jr. recovered for a pivotal fourth-quarter turnover — for the first time since Week 3, and racked up six tackles, the most he's totaled in SEC play.

At nine, Hopkins now has the second-most sacks in a single season since Eli Drinkwitz took over as head coach in 2020, tying Damon Wilson II and trailing Johnny Walker Jr. by half a sack. If he logs a full sack against Oklahoma, he'll become the first Tiger to hit the 10-sack mark since Markus Golden (10) and Shane Ray (14.5) did so in 2014.

Missouri (7-4, 4-4 SEC) will next play Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3 SEC) at 3:15 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium for its regular-season finale. The Tigers are bowl eligible, so although their clash with the Sooners marks the end of their regular season, it doesn't mean the season is over.

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