Mizzou's Freshman Defensive End is a Clear Day 1 Contributor: The Extra Point

It's evident that the Tigers have a potential star on their hands and he could be a key defensive factor fast.

Michael Stamps

Javion Hilson of Cocoa chases down Newberry ballcarrier Jamarcus Wimberly during the FHSAA Class 2A Region 2 finals, Friday, November 29, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK
Watch the video below as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps breaks down how Missouri freshman Javion Hilson could contribute from Day 1 and what makes him such a special prospect.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

Javion Hilson was ranked as a high recruit for a reason. A combination of production for Cocoa High School in Cocoa, Florida, along with three straight state championships, is reason enough to emerge as one of the nation's best pass-rushing recruits.

That level of production and his winning ways for multiple high school seasons certainly should carry over to his playing time with Missouri, allowing him to be a quick contributor for the Tigers. He's in a talented defensive end room with players far more experienced than him, but a winning pedigree like Hilson's should allow for there not to be much of a drop-off.

Hilson isn't the first recruit to win a whole bunch of games and record impressive stats, but all of that has culminated in him being a top-100 recruit nationally. He truly is a talented player with the tools to be a high-round pick in a future NFL draft.

All of these things are reasons as to why Hilson can help the Tigers from the get-go. It might just be as a rotational player to start, but his talent and work ethic can certainly help him rise up the depth chart.

