Texas A&M Completes Biggest Comeback in School History vs. South Carolina to Move to 10–0
On the day in which Mike Elko is expected to sign a deal that will make him one of the five highest-paid coaches in the sport, Texas A&M looked like they were set to lay an egg. After kicking a field goal on their first possession of the game, everything went wrong for the Aggies.
A&M punted three times, missed a pair of field goals, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, which South Carolina ran back for a touchdown, to fall behind 30–3 at halftime. From there, Elko’s Aggies went to work.
Texas A&M scored touchdowns on its first four possessions of the second half, quickly erasing the 28-point deficit to take a 31–30 lead on a rushing touchdown for EJ Smith. After a disastrous first half, quarterback Marcel Reed finished with 439 passing yards and three touchdowns to overcome his pair of first half interceptions.
In turn, South Carolina becomes the first SEC team since 2004 to lose when up 27 or more points, a streak that reached 286 games before Saturday’s contest per On3’s Pete Nakos.
The comeback is the biggest in Texas A&M football history, overtaking a bit of Johnny Manziel magic—a 21-point comeback against Duke in the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl.
Texas A&M remains SEC’s final undefeated team, moving to 10–0 for the first time since the 1992 season. That year’s team finished the regular season 12–0 to win the Southwest Conference, but fell to Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl, 28–3.
This year‘s Aggies have their sights set on the College Football Playoff, after entering the weekend ranked third in the country. The Aggies are also in the driver’s seat for a spot in the SEC championship game, which would be the a first for the program since joining the league in 2012. According to SEC communications director Chuck Dunlap, the win guarantees that none of the league’s teams can clinch a spot in the championship until Thanksgiving weekend, when the regular season comes to a close.
