College Football Playoff Rankings: Live Reaction to Top 25 Following Week 12
With No. 4 Alabama falling to Oklahoma and fifth-ranked Georgia taking down No. 10 Texas on Saturday, Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings are bound to see some significant changes at the top.
All that SEC shuffling is likely to have a trickle down effect for the projected playoff bracket, impacting the expected number of bids from rival power conferences.
Additionally, South Florida losing to Navy means the American’s expected Group of 5 playoff spot will fall to someone else, with the likes of Tulane, North Texas and East Carolina tussling with the Midshipmen for the bid.
Luckily, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are here to sort through all of it tonight. Watch as they break down the latest Top 25.
