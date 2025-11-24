Mizzou's Snap Counts at Oklahoma, Season Tracker
Missouri suffered its fourth loss of the season Saturday, with the Tigers' stagnant offense again coming up short at Oklahoma. All four of the Tigers' losses have come to teams ranked inside the top 10 of the AP Poll at the time of the games.
Missouri won the time of possession battle in the first half with 21:33 of possession compared to 8:27 for Oklahoma, but the Tigers still entered halftime trailing 6-14. Oklahoma's offense was much more capable of generating the big plays it needed.
Despite four three-and-outs, the Missouri offense was on the field more often than its defense. Here's a look at the full snap counts for the Tigers, made available by Pro Football Focus.
Week 13
Offense
LT Cayden Green, 77, 100%
QB Beau Pribula, 77, 100%
RG Curtis Peagler, 77, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 77, 100%
LG Dominick Giudice, 77, 100%
RT Keagen Trost, 77, 100%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 69, 90%
WR Joshua Manning, 65, 84%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 59, 77%
TE Brett Norfleet, 55, 71%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 42, 55%
HB Jamal Roberts, 35, 45%
TE Jordon Harris, 33, 43%
WR Marquis Johnson, 13, 17%
TE Jude James, 6, 8%
WR Xavier Loyd, 4, 5%
WR Daniel Blood, 1, 1%
TE Vince Brown II, 1, 1%
HB Tavorus Jones, 1, 1%
WR Logan Muckey, 1, 1%
Defense
S Marvin Burks Jr., 58, 92%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 58, 92%
LB Josiah Trotter, 57, 90%
S Santana Banner, 48, 76%
CB Stephen Hall, 42, 67%
DE Zion Young, 42, 67%
DT Chris McClellan, 42, 67%
S Daylan Carnell, 41, 65%
DE Damon Wilson II, 39, 62%
LB Darris Smith, 36, 57%
DT Sterling Webb, 34, 54%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 33, 52%
CB Drey Norwood, 31, 49%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 27, 43%
DT Marquis Gracial, 21, 33%
S Jalen Catalon, 20, 32%
DT Jalen Marshall, 17, 27%
LB Nate Johnson, 13, 21%
S Mose Phillips III, 13, 21%
DE Langden Kitchen, 8, 13%
S Trajen Greco, 5, 8%
LB Triston Newson, 4, 6%
DT Bralen Henderson, 4, 6%
Season Tracker
Offense
G Dominick Giudice, 771, 93%
T Keagen Trost, 764, 92%
C Connor Tollison, 762, 92%
G Curtis Peagler, 746, 90%
T Cayden Green, 624, 75%
QB Beau Pribula, 607, 73%
TE Brett Norfleet, 557, 67%
WR Joshua Manning, 554, 67%
WR Kevin Coleman Jr., 508, 61%
WR Marquis Johnson, 484, 58%
HB Ahmad Hardy, 397, 48%
HB Jamal Roberts, 365, 44%
TE Jordon Harris, 361, 44%
WR Donovan Olugbode, 354, 43%
QB Matt Zollers, 205, 25%
T Jayven Richardson, 195, 24%
TE Jude James, 121, 15%
C Tristan Wilson, 116, 14%
WR Xavier Loyd, 115, 14%
WR Daniel Blood, 77, 9%
TE Vince Brown II, 55, 7%
T Johnny Williams IV, 52, 6%
G Jaylen Early, 52, 6%
WR Logan Muckey, 49, 6%
HB Marquise Davis, 43, 5%
WR DaMarion Fowlkes, 26, 3%
G Henry Fenuku, 20, 2%
WR James Madison II, 19, 2%
WR Shaun Terry II, 18, 2%
TE Whit Hafer, 18, 2%
HB Tavorus Jones, 18, 2%
TE Gavin Hoffman, 15, 2%
QB Tommy Lock, 11, 1%
G Keiton Jones, 9, 1%
G Ryan Jostes, 5, 1%
T Jack Lange, 4, 0%
HB Brendon Haygood, 4, 0%
QB Brett Brown, 4, 0%
QB Sam Horn, 1, 0%
HB Anthony Favrow, 1, 0%
Defense
S Daylan Carnell, 482, 70%
S Marvin Burks Jr., 480, 69%
CB Toriano Pride Jr., 468, 68%
DE Zion Young, 466, 67%
DT Chris McClellan, 465, 67%
LB Josiah Trotter, 463, 67%
S Santana Banner, 434, 63%
CB Drey Norwood, 418, 60%
DE Damon Wilson II, 412, 60%
CB Stephen Hall, 409, 59%
S Jalen Catalon, 327, 47%
DT Sterling Webb, 326, 47%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 319, 46%
DE Darris Smith, 293, 42%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 243, 35%
LB Triston Newson, 223, 32%
DT Marquis Gracial, 214, 31%
DT Jalen Marshall, 151, 22%
DE Langden Kitchen, 102, 15%
S Trajen Greco, 121, 17%
S Mose Phillips III, 115, 17%
DE Nate Johnson, 86, 12%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 65, 9%
DT Bralen Henderson, 65, 9%
DE Daeden Hopkins, 52, 8%
CB Cameron Keys, 51, 7%
DT Elias Williams, 44, 6%
LB Dante McClellan, 43, 6%
CB Nick DeLoach Jr., 34, 5%
S Caleb Flagg, 33, 5%
DE Javion Hilson, 33, 5%
DT Jason Dowell, 31, 4%
S CJ Bass III, 27, 4%
CB Shamar McNeil, 27, 4%
DT Sam Williams, 17, 2%
S Jackson Hancock, 16, 2%
LB Brian Huff, 6, 1%
CB Nasir Pogue, 6, 1%
DT Justin Bodford, 5, 1%
LB Jason King, 4, 1%
DT Jadon Frick, 2, 0%