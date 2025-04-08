Mizzou Spring Football Recap Notebook: April 8
With spring practices done, a recap of the last few weeks from those involved in Missouri's program arrived on our doorstep.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time during Missouri Tigers spring football practices, the media had the chance to hear from head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Drinkwitz had plenty to say, delivering a position-by-position breakdown of his new roster and answering questions about team progress.
Along with Drinkwitz, a trio of transfers was provided to the media to speak with. Those names were safety Jalen Catalon, linebacker Josiah Trotter and running back Ahmad Hardy. With those three and Drinkwitz at the podium, there was plenty to learn and take in.
Below are some thoughts and notes from the press conference from Drinkwitz and company.
April 8
Offense
- Let's get the fun stuff out of the way first. To nobody's surprise, the quarterback competition is between Penn State transfer Beau Pribula and returning junior Sam Horn. Drinkwitz didn't go as far as to give anyone the advantage but is pleased with players' development.
- Transfer running back Ahmad Hardy is going to be a fan favorite. This will be the case on and off the field, too. That's becoming clear with his love for horseback riding, which he hopes to pass along to his teammates. That could be a good team bonding experience, I suppose.
READ: The Unique Hobby Ahmad Hardy Brought to the Mizzou Offense
- Drinkwitz had nothing but good things to say about everybody, but freshman quarterback Matt Zollers received a ton of praise. Even if he isn't in this season's plans to be in contention for quarterback snaps, the future is bright for the young quarterback.
"Very impressed with where he's at throughout spring, and know that every bit of arm talent, natural leadership ability, athleticism, play-making ability is there, and look forward to watching him develop," Drinkwitz said on Zollers.
- For Horn, he is still recovering from Tommy John surgery despite being active in spring practices. That hasn't held him back from participation and it sounds like he is very much in the running for the starting spot, despite the addition of Pribula. He is also prepping and rehabbing for the baseball season, where he hopes to get back on the pitching mound.
Pribula is making progress of his own but in different ways. Maybe it was a lack of snaps for the Penn State Nittany Lions, but Drinkwitz walked away impressed with Pribula's ability as a passer during practices.
"Beau was every bit what we expected. And in fact, I think he was a better passer than we had anticipated," Drinkwitz said.
- Despite losing two key receivers last year, it looks like Kevin Coleman Jr. is ready to follow in their footsteps. He looks primed to play the slot position for Missouri.
- Freshman pass catcher Donovan Olugbode was exciting in spring practices. Drinkwitz said he could push players like James Madison, Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning.
- Jude James also had a standout spring session. Whether it's at the tight end spot or on special teams, expect James to see the field in some way this coming season.
- Simply taking a shot in the dark here, but this is what I would expect the running back rotation to look like, as of now. With how Drinkwitz has talked about Hardy, Jamal Roberts and freshman Marquise Davis, it seems like those guys are the top three.
- Ahmad Hardy
- Jamal Robrts
- Marquise Davis
- On the offensive line, the biggest news revolved around the left tackle position. The battle for that spot will be between West Virginia transfer Johnny Williams and returning junior Jayven Richardson.
"Working primarily Jayven Richardson and Johnny at left tackle, with Javden getting most of the reps at the one," Drinkwitz said.
This is a battle that might not be known until Week 1, or maybe beyond. It will be interesting to see how it develops as time goes on.
Defense
- It sounds as if the defense was the most impressive unit during spring practices. Drinkwitz went as far as to say their progress is the best on the team so far.
"I thought consistently the defense was ahead of the offense. I anticipated that would be the case because of the quarterback battle and the lack of continuity with so many guys on the offensive side of the ball getting reps, but man, that side of the ball was really good for us this spring, and very excited about what they can continue to do," Drinkwitz said.
- This doesn't come as much of a surprise either, but the depth at the EDGE spot for the Tigers is pretty darn good. According to Drinkwitz, there are six to seven guys who could play at the position. They are (in no order):
Zion Young
Nate Johnson
Damon Wilson
Eddie Kelly
Javion Hilson
Darris Smith
Jahkai Lang
Drinkwitz also mentioned Northwest Missouri State transfer Langden Kitchen in that group. Depth won't be an issue at defensive end by any means.
- There is also plenty of depth at the defensive tackle spot. Drinkwitz, again, is confident in what he has there, as is the rest of the staff. The players there are (again in no order):
Chris McClellan
Sterling Webb
Marquis Gracial
Jalen Marshall
Elias Williams
Sam Williams.
- According to Drinkwitz, however, there is an expectation for Gracial and Marshall to take a visible jump this season. After multiple years of being experienced depth players, it's time they step up more and contribute more.
"They've been in the rotation and kind of waiting their turn. We don't need them to wait any longer, it's their time to play," Drinkwitz said.
- Safety transfer Jalen Catalon was a hot topic of conversation. Calling him a veteran is an understatement and that appeared to have been on display during spring practices, based on what he made the offense do.
"He just knows that he was able to bait our quarterbacks into a couple of bad looks. He was able to bait the offensive linemen into making calls on blitzes when he was just bluffing and not showing he was able to blitz and not be seen and make TFLs in the backfield."
- In the safety room, it's worth mentioning that guys like Jackson Hancock, Caleb Flagg, Trajen Greco, Santana Banner and Mose Phillips all stood out and were able to make plays.
- One of the most interesting nuggets of the day was about sophomore linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez. Like I previously said, everyone received praise in some way shape, or form, but his was much higher than what was said about others.
"I think Nick Rodriguez probably had the best spring of anybody on the defensive side of the ball. His play-making ability at the linebacker position was remarkable throughout spring, really challenging to block. I think he him and coach Nicholson really hit it off. His instinctual play physicality has been remarkable to watch, and his ability to contribute," Drinkwitz said.
- Drinkwitz also included Jeremiah Beasley in the same conversation, saying he could be another player to contribute this coming season.
Special teams
- There wasn't much to be said about the special teams unit, except for the fact that they'd been solid.
- Drinkwitz appears to be very confident in Stanford transfer punter Connor Weselman. According to Drinkwitz, Weselman is "what SEC punters are supposed to look like."
- It's also worth mentioning that the Tigers just added Grossmont Community College punter John Butcher to the roster, as of Monday. It's unclear what role he will play as of now, but it's a safe assumption to say that Weselman is in the driver's seat to start against Central Arkansas.
- There is also still a high level of confidence in kicker Blake Craig. With him, the main point of focus is daily consistency.
Transfer portal updates
- The Tigers have already lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the next window of the transfer portal and Drinkwitz expects a small number of players to follow in that same path. In Drinkwitz's exact words, he expects "no more than eight" players to hit the portal from his team, though surprises happen.
- Drinkwitz also mentioned that if a player is to leave, they will be replaced with another portal player. The spring window of the transfer portal opens on April 16.
- For now, Drinkwitz doesn't see an extreme need to target a specific position in the spring portal window. There is a certain level of confidence he has in what he's seen during spring practices, potentially limiting his team's activity starting next week.
"I feel very strongly and content. Maybe it's not the right word, but very confident in our football team right now. I think we have a very talented football team. I think we have a very cohesive football team. So unless there's a huge surprise, which I haven't seen so far, I don't anticipate that we have to go get this position or that position."
- If players do make a surprise departure from the roster during the spring, Drinkwitz views that as an opportunity to add one of two different archetypes of players, both of which vary on experience.
"If somebody leaves, and that provides us an opportunity either A, to add the best player available, or maybe B, to add a younger guy who can come and develop."
