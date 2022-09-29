'Willing to Fight': Why Mizzou Coach Blake Baker Believes in His Defense

Missouri Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker has unwavering confidence his defense's mindset and approach ahead of Saturday's matchup vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.

Regardless of how the Missouri Tigers' 17-14 overtime loss to Auburn ended, Mizzou never flinched in a game where it trailed 14-0 at one point.

Tigers defensive coordinator Blake Baker isn't surprised by this. And while he recognizes that improvements can always be made, he's never questioned the resiliency of his unit, especially headed into a daunting matchup at home Saturday against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

“I have never this far into the season doubted one bit our resiliency, our ability to bow our neck when things aren’t going our way," Baker said. "I just want us to start a little quicker. But I do believe that our guys, in the face of adversity, they bow their neck and are willing to fight.”



The Tigers proved this against Auburn, coming up with a big fourth-down stop late in the fourth quarter that got Mizzou the ball back with a chance to win the game in the final minute. The defense also held Auburn to just a field goal on the opening drive of overtime

Of course, a missed chip-shot game-winning field goal by Mizzou kicker Harrison Mevis and a goal-line fumble by running back Nathaniel Peat is hardly on the defense. Baker's unit did its job, especially in the second half.

But in a game like football, sometimes a part of resiliency is maintaining composure even when things aren't in your control.

“I’ve been thoroughly impressed with their resiliency," Baker said. "Again, just their ability to block out the noise, or block out what’s happening at that moment in the game and just take it play by play."

It's no secret. Despite being at home, Mizzou is expected to get pummeled by Georgia. But the Bulldogs received an unexpected fight last week from the Kent State Golden Flashes and showed some vulnerabilities that the Tigers could look to take advantage of.

It's not a secret either for Baker either. He believes his unit always gives the team a chance regardless of the circumstances.

"It’s encouraging to see to say the least," Baker said. "I think that’s probably one of our biggest positive attributes right now is I don’t ever feel like we’re out of the fight as long as we have a chance.”

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here