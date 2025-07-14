Mizzou Transfer Additions with the Most Long-Term Potential: The Extra Point
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at how seven of the Tigers' transfer additions could fit into the long-term plan for the program.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The expectation for most college football transfer portal additions is to fill a need for one-year. Anything extra is just gravy on top.
But, some end up delivering on the investment for multiple years.
The Missouri Tigers have had a number of transfers work out this way — Theo Wease Jr., Kristian Williams, Ty'Ron Hopper, Joseph Charleston and Triston Newson all became multi-year fixtures for the program after transferring there.
In addition to a rental store, the transfer portal might as well be viewed as a secondary way to go about high school recruiting. Bring in young players with potential, knowing you'll lose a good amount of players from both your high school and transfer class each offseason.
Multiple players in Missouri's 2025 transfer class could pay off in a similar way, if they're able to develop and choose to stick around.
Running back Ahmad Hardy led all freshmen in rushing yards last season at Louisiana-Monroe with 1,351 yards. He could be one of the best running backs in the Southeastern Conference for at least the next two years.
For others, a starting position might not be available this season, but there should be plenty of opportunity after that.
Here's a look at the eligibility remaining for Missouri's transfer additions that could stick around past 2025.
Player
Last season of elligibility
Jaylen Early
2026
Dominick Giudice
2026
Langden Kitchen
2026
Mose Phillips III
2026
Beau Pribula
2026
Damon Wilson
2026
Santana Banner
2027
Josiah Trotter
2027
Ahmad Hardy
2027
Johnny Williams IV
2027
Gavin Hoffman
2028