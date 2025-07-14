Mizzou Central

Mizzou Transfer Additions with the Most Long-Term Potential: The Extra Point

Which of the Tigers' transfer portal additions could be multi-year starters?

Joey Van Zummeren

Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks running back Ahmad Hardy (22) breaks a tackle attempt from Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee (4) as Auburn Tigers take on Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 24-0 at halftime.
Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks running back Ahmad Hardy (22) breaks a tackle attempt from Auburn Tigers defensive back Kayin Lee (4) as Auburn Tigers take on Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. Auburn Tigers lead Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 24-0 at halftime. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Watch the video below as Missouri On SI football reporter Joey Van Zummeren takes a look at how seven of the Tigers' transfer additions could fit into the long-term plan for the program.

Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.

The expectation for most college football transfer portal additions is to fill a need for one-year. Anything extra is just gravy on top.

But, some end up delivering on the investment for multiple years.

The Missouri Tigers have had a number of transfers work out this way — Theo Wease Jr., Kristian Williams, Ty'Ron Hopper, Joseph Charleston and Triston Newson all became multi-year fixtures for the program after transferring there.

In addition to a rental store, the transfer portal might as well be viewed as a secondary way to go about high school recruiting. Bring in young players with potential, knowing you'll lose a good amount of players from both your high school and transfer class each offseason.

Multiple players in Missouri's 2025 transfer class could pay off in a similar way, if they're able to develop and choose to stick around.

Running back Ahmad Hardy led all freshmen in rushing yards last season at Louisiana-Monroe with 1,351 yards. He could be one of the best running backs in the Southeastern Conference for at least the next two years.

For others, a starting position might not be available this season, but there should be plenty of opportunity after that.

Here's a look at the eligibility remaining for Missouri's transfer additions that could stick around past 2025.

Player

Last season of elligibility

Jaylen Early

2026

Dominick Giudice

2026

Langden Kitchen

2026

Mose Phillips III

2026

Beau Pribula

2026

Damon Wilson

2026

Santana Banner

2027

Josiah Trotter

2027

Ahmad Hardy

2027

Johnny Williams IV

2027

Gavin Hoffman

2028

Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play.

