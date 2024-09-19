Mizzou Central

Mizzou, Vanderbilt Availability Report Ahead of Week 4

The Missouri Tigers listed injury designations for players ahead of their week 4 matchup.

Joey Van Zummeren

Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2023; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Avery Johnson (5) runs the ball against Missouri Tigers defensive back Joseph Charleston (28) during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers issued their first official availability report of the season Wednesday afternoon. It details injury designations ahead of Missouri's week 4 matchup against Vanderbilt.

Here's the initial availability report for the Tigers, issued Wednesday night.

Missouri Wednesday availability report:

S Joseph Charleston

Questionable

DE Darris Smith (Knee)

Out for season

QB Sam Horn (Arm)

Out for season

Charleston exited the week 3 game against Boston College and did not return. Tre'Vez Johnson took his place in the game against Boston College and in practice Tuesday. Both Smith and Horn were known to have season-ending injuries before the season started.

Missouri appears to be much more healthy entering Week 4 than they were entering Week 3. Receivers Luther Burden III (illness) and Theo Wease Jr. (shoulder) are apparently fully recovered.

Vanderbilt Wednesday availability report:

DL Khordae Sydnor

Questionable

TE Brycen Coleman

Questionable

STAR Maurice Hampton

Questionable

TE Cole Spence

Questionable

TE Eli Stowers

Questionable

S CJ Taylor

Out (1st half)

OL Grayson Morgan

Out

EDGE Boubacar Diakite

Out

CB Mark Davis

Out

DL Zaylin Wood

Out

CJ Taylor will be suspended for the first half of play due to a targeting injury he was called for in Vanderbilt's 36-32 loss to Georgia State in Week 3.

Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood exited Vanderbilt's week 2 game with injury and will officially not play against Missouri.

Additional availability reports will be posted Thursday and Friday before a final report posted 90 minutes before kickoff. Teams can place four different designations on injured players — probable, questionable, doubtful or out. With sports betting becoming an increasingly growing avenue for profit for sports leagues, the mandated reports bring gamblers more clarity.

The Missouri Tigers will open SEC play Saturday by hosting Vanderbilt for Week 4 at 3:15 p.m.

