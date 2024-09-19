Mizzou, Vanderbilt Availability Report Ahead of Week 4
The No. 7 Missouri Tigers issued their first official availability report of the season Wednesday afternoon. It details injury designations ahead of Missouri's week 4 matchup against Vanderbilt.
Here's the initial availability report for the Tigers, issued Wednesday night.
Missouri Wednesday availability report:
S Joseph Charleston
Questionable
DE Darris Smith (Knee)
Out for season
QB Sam Horn (Arm)
Out for season
Charleston exited the week 3 game against Boston College and did not return. Tre'Vez Johnson took his place in the game against Boston College and in practice Tuesday. Both Smith and Horn were known to have season-ending injuries before the season started.
Missouri appears to be much more healthy entering Week 4 than they were entering Week 3. Receivers Luther Burden III (illness) and Theo Wease Jr. (shoulder) are apparently fully recovered.
Vanderbilt Wednesday availability report:
DL Khordae Sydnor
Questionable
TE Brycen Coleman
Questionable
STAR Maurice Hampton
Questionable
TE Cole Spence
Questionable
TE Eli Stowers
Questionable
S CJ Taylor
Out (1st half)
OL Grayson Morgan
Out
EDGE Boubacar Diakite
Out
CB Mark Davis
Out
DL Zaylin Wood
Out
CJ Taylor will be suspended for the first half of play due to a targeting injury he was called for in Vanderbilt's 36-32 loss to Georgia State in Week 3.
Defensive lineman Zaylin Wood exited Vanderbilt's week 2 game with injury and will officially not play against Missouri.
Additional availability reports will be posted Thursday and Friday before a final report posted 90 minutes before kickoff. Teams can place four different designations on injured players — probable, questionable, doubtful or out. With sports betting becoming an increasingly growing avenue for profit for sports leagues, the mandated reports bring gamblers more clarity.
The Missouri Tigers will open SEC play Saturday by hosting Vanderbilt for Week 4 at 3:15 p.m.
