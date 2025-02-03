Mizzou WR Accepts Invite to NFL Scouting Combine
Missouri Tigers wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will look to further his hopes of being selected in the 2025 NFL draft, accepting an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine. The accepted invite was announced Monday by his agency, CMV Sports.
Wease is the first Missouri player this year to announce he'll be attending the Combine. Last year, eight Missouri players attended the event, marking a program best.
Wease recently participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl, but was unable to play in the practices or game due to a hand injury he suffered during the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. Before Wease exited the Music City Bowl in the second half, he racked up 75 yards on five receptions.
At the East-West Shrine Bowl, Wease was joined by Missouri quarterback Brady Cook and defensive end Johnny Walker Jr.
The NFL Scouting Combine is held each year in Indianapolis, allowing selected prospects to meet with NFL teams, undergo medical exams and participate in skill drills. 321 draft prospects were invited to the event last year. This year, the event begins on Sunday, Feb. 23 and ends on Monday, March 3.
Wease and the other wide receivers are scheduled to participate in on-field drills on Saturday, March 1 while interviewing with NFL teams throughout the week.
In two seasons with Missouri, Wease grabbed 109 catches for 1,566 yards and 10 touchdowns. He joined the Tigers ahead of the 2023 season after transferring from Oklahoma.
