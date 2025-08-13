Nate Johnson Knows Where He Needs to Improve in Year 1 with Mizzou
Nate Johnson knows just as much as anyone that his 2024 season was an underwhelming follow up to his impressive true freshman season.
"My last year didn't really go as planned," Johnson said to reporters Tuesday. "Just some adversity in the road."
Now with the Missouri Tigers, the former Appalachian State edge rusher is ready to improve off of that 2024 season.
In 2023, Johnson was a Freshman All-American, and a All-Sun Belt second-team selection. He led the team with 37 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. But in 2024, that dropped to 10 pressures. Overall, his pressure rate went from 15.8% to 12.3%, going from 10 starts to six.
He sees the key to getting back closer to his freshman form is the work the Tigers are putting in now in fall camp.
"I feel like the thing I can improve on this year, was getting in shape earlier, faster," Johnson said. "So early in the season (last year), I wasn't really in football shape, but coming to Mizzou, they make sure we in shape."
Johnson mentioned the strength program as one of the top reasons that he chose Missouri over offers from the likes of LSU, Florida State and USC.
Each of those other three schools have produced multiple elite edge rushers over the last few years. Florida State's Jared Verse was the third edge rusher off the board in the 2024 NFL draft. LSU edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples was crucial in turning Darius Robinson into a first-round selection at Missouri in 2023.
But, with guys such as Robinson, Missouri has built quite the track record with edge rushers in its own right. A Tiger edge rusher has finished in the top five of the Southeastern Conference for sacks in each of the past three seasons. And edge rushers coach Brian Early, who joined Missouri ahead of the 2024 season, also has a track record that stood out to Johnson.
"He's been producing guys for a very long time, and he's a great coach," Johnson said of Early. "I just really wanted to play for him."
When meeting with Johnson on his official visit, Early highlighted his playmaking ability as one of his strengths, but pointed out a key area to focus on was adding on strength to be more powerful.
Johnson is expected to be a part of the second group in a edge rusher rotation he called "very, very deep," behind Damon Wilson II and Zion Young. With Johnson's efficiency early in his career, he'll undoubtedly still have plenty of opportunities.
For Early, Johnson has been a coach's dream, being teachable and a quick learner. The fact that Johnson has two full years of experience already just as a junior helps with that learning.
"Nate is a fast learner, a low-rep learner," Early said to MissouriOnSI. "Nate's got over 1000 snaps as a college football player. ... He's been out there in some big moments, and he's got some experience. You can see that when you're coaching him."
One of the top things Early has been working with Johnson on since the edge rusher arrived in the winter is transitioning from working as a outside linebacker in a 3-4 defensive scheme at Appalachian State, to a edge rusher in a 4-3 scheme. One of the biggest adjustments with that was playing in a three-point stance, which Johnson had never done before getting to Missouri, according to Early.
But that transition has not been a challenge for Johnson.
"To see a guy that's that raw to the position progresses quickly as he has, it's been encouraging," Early said. "He had a really good summer, man."
Part of that quick learning and growth has been Johnson's demeanor, approach and focus.
"He's a head down, quiet, introverted dude," Early said. "But he's all about business, man. It's ball and school for him. No distractions."
When Missouri looked to the transfer portal to replenish its roster, the coaching staff was looking for players who had already showed the ability to produce. They weren't interested in gambling on guys who only had potential.
But Johnson might just be the perfect mix of both. If he can return to the track he was on in his true freshman season, there could be plenty of development ahead for him.