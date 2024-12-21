Opt Outs, Injuries for Mizzou in the Music City Bowl Against Iowa
Just over a week out from facing off against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl, the Missouri Tigers are expected to have most of their roster available as they search for a second-straight bowl win.
However, three players have opted out for the bowl game, nearly a dozen have entered the transfer portal, and a handful will be dealing with injury.
The Tigers will be without two of their best offensive players in wide receiver Luther Burden III and right tackle Armand Membou, who both declared for the NFL draft. Additionally tight end Brett Norfleet will miss the game as he recovers from surgery he received shortly after the end of the season. The sophomore tight end had been dealing with a shoulder injury for a majority of the regular season.
Additionally on offense, wide receiver Mekhi Miller, quarterback Aidan Glover, running back Kewan Lacy and wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield all have entered the transfer portal. Lacy has already committed to Ole Miss.
The absences for Missouri, specifically at right tackle and wide receiver provide a key opportunity for the Missouri coaching staff to take an early look at two positions that should be full of competition this offseason.
At wide receiver, sophomores Daniel Blood, Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning, along with freshman James Madison, could all see some increased opportunity.
At right tackle, junior Jayven Richardson, a JUCO transfer, could get the starting nod. He competed with Marcus Bryant for the starting left tackle job during fall camp.
Also along the offensive line, starting center Connor Tollison suffered a season-ending knee injury in Missouri's game against Oklahoma. Expect Drake Heismeyer to fill in for Tollison, as he did in the final quarter of the regular season.
On defense, linebacker and team captain Chuck Hicks opted out to spend time with his family. Safety Phillip Roche, defensive ends Williams Nwaneri and Jaylen Brown, and linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn have all entered the transfer portal.
Additionally, linebackers Khalil Jacobs and Darris Smith, along with defensive end Joe Moore III, all suffered season-ending injuries throughout the season.
With this, the Tigers expect to have all their starters available on defense in the game.
Missouri will take on Iowa in the Music City Bowl Monday, Dec. 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. A win would mark the second-straight 10-win season for Missouri.
This post will be updated as new information is learned in the days leading up to the game.