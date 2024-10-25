Podcast: Alabama Preview - Will Mizzou Have Enough in the Tank? - All Things Mizzou
Likely the toughest test the Missouri Tigers will face in the 2024 season lies ahead of them in Week 9 in the form of the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Missouri's long list of injuries isn't helping the efforts — with starting quarterback Brady Cook and running back Nate Noel both listed as doubtful for the game as of Thursday night. Additionally, wide receiver Mookie Cooper has been ruled out.
To preview the matchup and what the possible injuries could mean for Missouri, reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps returned for the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.
You can watch the episode via YouTube with the link below or through Spotify, Apple Podcasts orAmazon.
The "All Things Mizzou" podcast is presented by MissouriOnSI. Tune in every week as reporters of various sports provide news, analysis and opinions on everything going on in the world of Mizzou athletics.
Joey Van Zummeren is a sports journalist from Belleville, Ill. He's currently a sophomore at the University of Missouri studying journalism and psychology. He joined MissouriOnSI as an intern in 2023. His beats include football and basketball.
Michael Stamps is a sophomore at the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He's covered recruiting for MissouriOnSI since 2023 and joined the football staff in 2024. Michael is from Papillion, Nebraska.
