No. 23 Missouri football (7-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) is set to host No. 17 Oklahoma (7-4, 5-3) at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The matchup marks the latest chapter of a rivalry that has evolved over the years, traveling across multiple conferences and decades, now set for its third showing since Oklahoma's 2024 arrival to the SEC.

The last time the two teams played at Memorial Stadium, chaos erupted. On Nov. 9, 2024, Missouri trailed Oklahoma 23-16 with two minutes left. A 75-yard touchdown drive captained by backup quarterback Drew Pyne, and a fumble-six touchdown by MU defensive end Zion Young the next possession flipped the script and handed the Tigers a 30-23 win. Oklahoma won the 2025 matchup in Norman in much more routine fashion: a 17-6 defensive battle.

New quarterbacks, running backs, receivers and star defenders headline both teams, but the head coaches remain the same. Here's what to expect from Oklahoma in the upcoming 54th matchup between the programs.

Top-tier defense

Missouri boasts arguably the best passing offense in the SEC — with Simmons throwing for a conference-high 25 touchdowns, third-most 2,693 yards and just four interceptions — but Oklahoma will arrive to Columbia as an even foe. The Sooners allow 163.1 passing yards per game and a 58.1 completion percentage — both conference-lows — along with just 13 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

Oklahoma's defense has allowed just two quarterbacks to throw for 200 or more yards through eight games of conference play: Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers, both of whom have received mock projections in the first round of 2027 NFL Draft, and both of whom threw two interceptions against the Sooners.

Oklahoma's Trystan Haynes (14) tackles Texas' Arch Manning (16) in the first half of the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct., 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Oklahoma's last three games, all of which were wins in which the opponent scored 17 or less points, none of the three opposing quarterbacks threw for 150 yards, and the trio — Trinidad Chambliss, Tramell Jones Jr. and Brady Hart — combined for three interceptions to two touchdowns.

Head coach Brent Venables, a defensive guru at the helm of the Sooners' success, earned high praise from Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz on Tuesday.

"He's got a stylistic way that he calls defenses," Drinkwitz said. "He almost approaches it, to me, like an offensive coordinator does. He's not very defensive; he's pretty offensive as a defensive coordinator, where he is setting the tone and taking the fight to you."

New-look offense

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Oklahoma's offense has caught a second — or rather, first — wind since promoting tight ends coach Jason Witten to offensive coordinator and play-caller three weeks ago. Since Witten's promotion, the Sooners are 3-0 and have scored a combined 74 points in the three wins — the most they've scored in a three-game stretch this season.

Witten has helped unlock quarterback John Mateer's legs, as Mateer has ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns in addition to throwing for 587 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten shouts during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas A&M Aggies at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Oklahoma won 28-7. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"They found their identity with Coach Witten and their offensive-coordinator adjustment," Drinkwitz said. "He's really doing a good job. I mean, they establish the run. They utilize Mateer as a runner. He's been very accurate as a passer. He's been able to get the ball to his playmakers."

Receiver Isaiah Sategna III and tight end Rocky Beers are Mateer's top two targets, combining for 105 of Oklahoma's 217 receptions, 1,348 of its 2,428 receiving yards and 10 of its 18 receiving touchdowns. Sategna torched Missouri for 109 yards and a touchdown in 2025.

Doctor's note

Missouri's injury report remains mostly unchanged from last week, as long snapper Brett Le Blanc, who's listed as questionable is the only new addition. Henry Crosby took snaps at long snapper in Missouri's games against Georgia and Kentucky.

Oklahoma's side of the report is much fuller. Receiver Trell Harris and Ivan Crareon, offensive linemen Fred Hinton and Gunnar Allen, linebacker Taylor Heim and tight end Trynae Washington are all out.

Standout defensive back Reggie Powers III and starting right tackle E'Marion Harris are doubtful. Wideout Parker Livingstone is questinoable, and running back Tory Blaylook and defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu are both probable.

Did you know?

Five-star 2027 defensive lineman Wyatt Smith will be taking an official visit to Columbia for Missouri's game against the Sooners. Smith, an Ohio State commit, is the son of former Missouri standout Justin Smith. Missouri flipped four-star running back Jayden Miles from Florida State on Thursday.

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