Quarterback Brady Cook Expected to Return from Ankle Injury; Mizzou Week 8 Injury Updates
Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook went into the locker room during the first drive of the team's game against Auburn. The third-year starter slipped in the pocket after being pressured. While scrambling away from pressure, he winced as he awkwardly planted his leg.
Three plays prior, he was brought down awkwardly on a sack by Auburn edge rusher Jalen McLeod.
Cook fell to the ground, winced, and immediately limped to the sideline. He then walked into the locker room with trainers.
The ESPN broadcast stated shortly after Cook suffered an ankle injury but is expected to return. His ankle is reportedly being taped up in the locker room. Backup Drew Pyne stayed in for the second offensive drive.
This post will be updated with new developments on Cook's possible injury.
Missouri defensive end remained on the ground after a 1st down early in the second quarter but quickly got back up to return to the defensive huddle.
Missouri tight end Brett Norfleet entered the medical tent late in the first quarter. His shoulder was hanging loosely. The sophomore has been dealing with a shoulder injury since Week 1 against Murray State but only missed the Week 2 game against Buffalo.
Norfleet entered the locker room shortly after.
The injuries have begun to pile up for the No. 19 Missouri Tigers, but they hope to have enough depth to take down the Auburn Tigers.
Two defensive players for Missouri — defensive end Joe Moore III and inside linebackers Khalil Jacobs — were announced this week to miss the remainder of the season with injury, head coach Eli Drinkwitz announced.
Norfleet has returned to the sideline ahead of the start of the second quarter.
The final availability report for the matchup was posted 90 minutes ahead of kickoff, providing final designations for two of Missouri's key starters — running back Nate Noel and linebacker Triston Newson.
This thread will be updated with live injury updates for both Missouri and Auburn throughout the game.
Live Injury Updates
Most recent at the top, refresh browser for the latest updates.
Pre Game
• Wide receiver Marquis Johnson, a game-time decision, was out with the team during warm ups, seemingly walking with a limp.
Missouri Week 8 Availability Report
• RB Nate Noel - Active
• LB Triston Newson - Active
• WR Marquis Johnson - Game time Decision
Sophomore wide receiver Marquis Johnson has been dealing with an ankle injury he suffered against Vanderbilt. He was also a game time decision in Week 6 against Texas A&M and ended up playing on a limited basis.
Star wide receiver Luther Burden III is active for the game after being listed as probable on the initial availability report Wednesday. He exited the Week 7 game against UMass after being knocked to the ground by a UMass defender in the third quarter.
Noel missed the game against UMass due to back tightness, which Drinkwitz attributed to flight to Massachusetts. Through the first five games of the season, the Appalachian State transfer rushed for 471 yards and two touchdowns on 79 carries.
Auburn Week 8 Availability Report
• OLB Jamonta Walker Out
•DB Tyler Scott -Out
• DB Champ Anthony -Out
• TE Brandon Frazier -Out
