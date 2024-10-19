Live Updates: No. 19 Mizzou vs. Auburn
The No. 19 Missouri Tigers will host the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 19 for a Week 8 matchup.
The game will be the main event for the University's Homecoming, celebrating the event for the 113th time.
The University of Missouri has a storied history with Homecoming, with the University taking the controversial claim to the creation of the event in 1911 when head football coach Chester Brewer invited the school's alumni back for a game against Kansas.
Missouri is 67-40-5 on Homecoming games all time, winning each of the last seven. Missouri will hope to continue that streak in Week 8 as it resumes SEC play.
No. 19 Missouri Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers
Who: No. 19 Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1 SEC) vs. Auburn (2-4, 0-3 SEC)
What: Week 8 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
SirusXM: 161-190
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 1-3, losing all three matchups since joining the SEC in 2012.
Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2022 — Troubled by cruical mistakes, Missouri suffered a 17-14 loss to Auburn. A nine-play, 62-yard drive from Missouri in the final two minutes gave kicker Harrison Mevis the chance to win the game as time expired, but he was no good from 26. Auburn's Ander Carlson was good from 39 on the first drive in overtime, followed by Missouri running back Nate Peat fumbling the ball at the goal line, giving Aubrun the recovery and the win.
Last Time Out, Missouri: To round a two-game roadtrip, Missouri took care of business at UMass, winning 45-3 to earn its fifth win of the season.
Last Time Out, Auburn: Auburn is coming off a bye week, proceeded by a 31-13 loss to Georgia in Week 6. Auburn's sole touchdown came on a 38-yard run from running back Jacquez Hunter in the third quarter. Hunter rushed for 91 yards on 13 carries on the day.
Injuries
Missouri Thursday Availability Report:
• LB Triston Newson - Questionable
• RB Nate Noel - Questionable
• DE Darris Smith - Out
* DE Joe Moore III - Out
• LB Khalil Jacobs - Out
• QB Sam Horn - Out
Auburn Thursday Availability Report:
• OLB Jamonta Walker - Out
• DB Tyler Scott - Out
• DB Champ Anthony - Out
• TE Brandon Frazier - Out
- The Missouri Tigers will take the field at 11 a.m. CDT against the Auburn Tigers.
