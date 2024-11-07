The Deciding Factor Between Mizzou, Oklahoma in Week 11 - The Extra Point
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as MissouriOnSI lead reporter Joey Van Zummeren breaks down what head coach Eli Drinkwitz said will be the deciding factor for the Tigers' Week 11 matchup with Oklahoma and why Missouri has struggled so much in that area.
The No. 24 Missouri Tigers will be looking for a statement win to open up the final quarter of the 2024 season. After a bye week in Week 10, the Tigers need a win over Oklahoma after going 1-2 in SEC play in October.
Health will be the biggest question for Missouri, with starting quarterback Brady Cook, leading rusher Nate Noel and Mookie Cooper all dealing with injuries. Even if those three can go though, the Tigers' offense has struggled to find rhythm all season long.
There's been stretches where the Missouri offense has been effective. It led a 15-point comeback in the final quarter to secure a win over Auburn in Week 8. It scored 30 over Vanderbilt in Week 4, a feat only one other SEC team (Alabama) has done.
But it has yet to be the explosive unit it was projected to be ahead of the start of the season. It will need to have one of its best game of the season against Oklahoma for the Tigers to win the first matchup of the rivalry in the SEC.
