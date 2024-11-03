How to Watch: Oklahoma at Mizzou; Week 11 College Football TV Schedule
The Missouri Tigers will host the Oklahoma Sooners for the first time since the iconic 2010 showdown where No. 18 Missouri upset No. 3 Oklahoma.
After the win, head coach Gary Pinkel said "it's been a long time coming."
Pinkel had been 0-6 against Oklahoma prior to the win, but the two team's matchup in Week 11 has been even more of a long time coming.
Though it might not have the playoff implications people expected the matchup to have ahead of the season, the anticipation for the revival of the century-old rivalry is buzzing. Recent history with recruits and the transfer portal have fanned the flames.
Here's everything to know about the matchup, including TV and radio information.
Missouri Tigers vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Who: Missouri (6-2, 2-2 SEC) vs. Oklahoma (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
What: Week 11 of the College Football season
Where: Faurot Field (62,621), Columbia, Missouri
When: Saturday, November 9, 6:45 p.m.
TV: SEC Network
SirusXM:
Radio: Tiger Radio Network: (Play-by-play Mike Kelly, Analyst Howard Richards, Sideline Chris Gervino)
Series: Missouri trails 24-67-5
Last Meeting: Sept. 24, 2011 — Unranked Missouri attempted a comeback upset over No. 1 Oklahoma on the road, entering the fourth quarter trailing 31-14. The effort led by touchdowns from quarterback James Franklin and Henry Josey in the fourth quarter was too little too late, with Missouri losing 38-28.
Last Time Out, Missouri: The Tigers took their second bye week of the season in Week 10, a much-needed one at that. Quarterback Brady Cook suffered an upper body injury the week prior at Alabama. Cook's status against the Sooners is unknown.
Last Time Out, Oklahoma: The Sooners took a break from their brutal SEC schedule to finish out their non-conference slate, winning 59-14 over Maine.
Week 11 College Football Schedule
all times ET
Tuesday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. | Bowling Green at Central Michigan | ESPN2
8 p.m. | Miami (Ohio) at Ball State | ESPN
Wednesday, Nov. 6
7 p.m. | Ohio at Kent State | ESPNU
7 p.m. | Northern Illinois at Western Michigan | ESPN2
Thursday, Nov. 7
8 p.m. | Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina | ESPN
8 p.m. | Florida Atlantic at East Carolina | ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 8
6 p.m. | Dartmouth at Princeton | ESPNU
8 p.m. | Cal at Wake Forest | ACC Network
9 p.m. | Iowa at UCLA | FOX
9 p.m. | Rice at Memphis | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | New Mexico at San Diego State | FS1
Saturday, Nov. 9
12 p.m. | Florida at No. 5 Texas | ABC/ESPN+
12 p.m. | No. 4 Miami (Fla.) at Georgia Tech | ESPN
12 p.m. | Purdue at No. 3 Ohio State | FOX
12 p.m. | West Virginia at Cincinnati | FS1
12 p.m. | Minnesota at Rutgers | NBC
12 p.m. | Texas State at UL Monroe | ESPNU
12 p.m. | Navy at South Florida | ESPN2
12 p.m. | Syracuse at Boston College | CW Network
12 p.m. | Western Carolina at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Brown at Yale | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Columbia at Harvard | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Morgan State at Delaware State | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Long Island at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12 p.m. | Lehigh at Holy Cross | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Liberty at Middle Tennessee | CBSSN
1 p.m. | UAlbany at Stony Brook | FloSports
1 p.m. | Bryant at Maine | FloSports
1 p.m. | Rhode Island at Delaware | FloSports
1 p.m. | Elon at William & Mary | FloSports
1 p.m. | Hampton at Towson | FloSports
1 p.m. | Monmouth at New Hampshire | FloSports
1 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Villanova | FloSports
1 p.m. | Youngstown State at Southern Illinois | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Marist at Stetson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Morehead State at Davidson | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Penn at Cornell | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Lafayette at Colgate | ESPN+
1 p.m. | Fordham at Bucknell | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Gardner-Webb | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Mercer at VMI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tarleton State at West Georgia | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Eastern Kentucky | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Chattanooga at The Citadel | ESPN+
2 p.m. | UT Martin at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
2 p.m. | SE Missouri State at Lindenwood | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Tennessee State at Western Illinois | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Wofford at Furman | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Illinois State at UNI | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Indiana State at South Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Missouri State at Murray State | ESPN+
2 p.m. | South Dakota State at North Dakota | ESPN+
2 p.m. | Butler at Valparaiso | ESPN+
2:30 p.m. | UConn at UAB | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Marshall at Southern Miss | ESPN+
3 p.m. | North Alabama at Southern Utah | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Nicholls at Houston Christian | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Lamar at UIW | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Idaho State at Weber State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Sacramento State at Montana State | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Alabama State at Grambling | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Florida A&M at Prairie View A&M | ESPN+
3 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 2 Georgia at No. 16 Ole Miss | ABC/ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 19 Clemson at Virginia Tech | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Michigan at No. 8 Indiana | CBS
3:30 p.m. | No. 17 Iowa State at Kansas | FS1
3:30 p.m. | No. 18 Army at North Texas | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | Duke at NC State | ACC Network
3:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Oregon State | CW Network
3:30 p.m. | Georgia State at James Madison | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Richmond at Campbell | FloSports
3:30 p.m. | South Carolina State at Howard | ESPN+
4 p.m. | No. 21 Colorado at Texas Tech | FOX
4 p.m. | Temple at Tulane | ESPNU
4 p.m. | Kennesaw State at UTEP | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Abilene Christian at Austin Peay | ESPN+
4 p.m. | Idaho at Portland State | ESPN+
4:15 p.m. | South Carolina at No. 24 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Louisiana Tech | CBSSN
4:30 p.m. | Stephen F. Austin at Texas A&M-Commerce | ESPN+
5 p.m. | Arkansas State at Louisiana | ESPN+
6 p.m. | Western Kentucky at New Mexico State | ESPN+
7 p.m. | Maryland at No. 1 Oregon | Big Ten Network
7 p.m. | Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee | ESPN
7 p.m. | UCF at Arizona State | ESPN2
7 p.m. | Oklahoma State at TCU | FS1
7 p.m. | Northwestern State at SE Louisiana | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | Florida State at No. 10 Notre Dame | NBC
7:30 p.m. | No. 11 Alabama at No. 14 LSU | ABC/ESPN+
7:45 p.m. | Oklahoma at Missouri | SEC Network
8 p.m. | Washington at No. 6 Penn State | Peacock
8 p.m. | Nevada at No. 12 Boise State | FOX
8 p.m. | Virginia at No. 23 Pitt | ACC Network
8 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Cal Poly | ESPN+
9 p.m. | UNLV at Hawai'i | CBSSN
9:45 p.m. | Fresno State at Air Force | FS1
10:15 p.m. | No. 9 BYU at Utah | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | UC Davis at Montana | ESPN2
10:30 p.m. | Utah State at No. 20 Washington State | CW Network
