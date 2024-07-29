The Three Pillars of the Missouri Tigers Defense - The Extra Point
The Missouri Tigers season is inching closer and fall camp is now underway. The Tigers open their season on August 29 against 7 p.m. at Faurot Field against the Murray State Racers.
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers will provide analysis on a topic concering the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
The video above features MissouriSI reporter Michael Stamos discussing the pillars of the Tigers defense as fall camp begins.
Not only did the Tigers take multiple hits on the field on defense, losing Darius Robinson, Ennis Rakestraw, Kris Abrams-Draine and others, they also lost their defensive coordinator, Blake Baker, to the LSU Tigers. As a result, a new face was added to the Tigers coaching staff. Former South Alabama defensive coordinator Corey Batoon now takes over the reigns of a talented Missouri defense.
During an interview with a Missouri Tigers on SI reporter, linebackers coach D.J. Smith spoke on the new defensive scheme that Batoon had began to implement. Practices are just beginning, so bigger adjustments are certain to come.
The Missouri coaching staff has beaten the drum of their three pillars on defense, making an obvious effort to make sure both players and fans know what their defense is all about entering this 2024 season.
