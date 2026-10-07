Three Mizzou Tigers raising their stock after Week 5

As No. 14 Missouri football (4-1, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) continues to progress through a difficult SEC schedule, a few Tigers in particular seem to be hitting their stride. As coach Eli Drinkwitz has reminded the world in recent press conferences, it's natural for players to improve play as a season moves along.

After Mizzou's 45-17 beatdown of then-No. 8 Florida (4-1, 2-1) and ahead of its matchup with Texas A&M (3-2, 1-2) on Saturday, here's three Tigers that raised their stock the most.

Jamal Roberts

Jamal Roberts, although playing backup to Ahmad Hardy in 2025, was a priority for Missouri to retain the past offseason. He rushed for 753 carries and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry, serving as one of the nation's premiere backup tailbacks. Missouri ponied up the cash to keep Roberts in town for the 2026 season, and his importance raised even more after Hardy suffered a gunshot wound May 10 that has kept him sidelined from the gridiron since.

Roberts rushed for a career-best 211 yards and three touchdowns against Florida on Saturday, becoming the second running back ever to tally 200 or more yards and three or more touchdowns against an AP top-10 opponent in college football history.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Jamal Roberts (20) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drinkwitz believed Roberts was up for the challenge of filling in for Hardy, but even he was surprised by Roberts' performance against the Gators.

"He's really put in a lot of work since Ahmad's injury to to be able to carry the load that he needs to carry," Drinkwitz said Tuesday. "I think he's been really more impressive than maybe I gave him credit for going into the season with his ability to break long runs, so that's been a really good thing.

Previously, it was obvious Roberts was the best backup running back in the SEC. Through five games in 2026, he ranks second in the conference with 606 yards and is tied for third with six touchdowns, nearly matching his 2025 total in both. He's making a compelling case as one of the best running backs in the SEC, period.

Donta Simpson

In wake of Missouri edge rushers Darris Smith and Langden Kitchen being ruled out against Florida, the Tigers desperately needed others to step up on the pass-rush front against a Gator offensive line that had only given up two sacks on the season.

Donta Simpson answered the call. The second-year defensive tackle and first-year Tiger was sidelined with a medical condition during fall camp that kept him out until Aug. 11. He ramped up quick since and had another strong showing against Florida, posting three pressures and a sack from the interior while playing a season-high 31 snaps.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I credit him and his maturity in a tough situation as far as going through what he had to go through, and really, I think our coaching staff's done a really good job of bringing him along — I wouldn't say slowly, but bringing him along at the rate that he needed to be run along to maximize his opportunity," Drinkwitz said. "And I think he's getting better and better because now he's able to get back in and still lifting and gaining more strength and more endurance and more physical nature to what he's doing."

SImpson now has three sacks on the season, good enough for the second-most on the team, trailing only Daeden Hopkins. He's tied with Smith for the second-most pressures on the team with 12.

Blake Craig

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers place kicker Blake Craig (19) prepares to kick a field goal in the second quarter against the Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Craig missed nearly the entire 2025 season with a torn acl he suffered in the Week 1 contest against Central Arkansas. After spending the season and subsequent offseason rehabbing, the starting kicker exhibited his full kicking power on Saturday.

Craig drilled field goals from 50 and 52 yards out, along with making a 32-yarder in the first quarter. Despite missing an additional 50-yarder, the contest marked the second time in Craig's career that he made two kicks from 50 or more yards out in a single game; the 2024 Music City Bowl is the only other instance.

Craig's only two missed field goals on the season from 0-49 yards were blocked kicks, both occurring in the Kansas game.

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