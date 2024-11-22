3 Things for Mizzou Fans to Know About Mississippi State
With only two games remaining in the regular season, the No. 23 Missouri Tigers have as good a chance as any to add an eighth win to its record against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road.
The Bulldogs' season has been below average, finding themselves at the bottom of the SEC with a 2-8 record. Its initial starting quarterback, Blake Shapen, went down with a season-ending injury, inserting freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren into the starting lineup. He's seen ups and downs, but flashes of his potential have shown and have displayed the chance to beat good teams.
On the other side of the ball, the Bulldogs boast a struggling secondary and plenty of other veterans on other sides of the ball. Mississippi State has talent but has struggled to put it together to win games.
Here's three things Missouri fans need to know about the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of the Week 13 matchup.
Freshman Quarterback
When Shapen went down, true freshman Van Buren was the man to answer the call. He hasn't been perfect, but he's shown flashes of being able to start in the SEC. So far this season, he's posted 1,415 passing yards and nine touchdowns paired with five interceptions. That's all on 107 completions and 196 attempts, too.
Van Buren has options to throw too, but probably not enough for a true freshman quarterback. His favorite target is junior Kevin Coleman Jr., a St. Louis native who has racked up 756 receiving yards. Next up is true freshman Mario Craver, who has nearly half of Coleman's receiving yards.
The true freshman is seeing struggles most young quarterbacks first experience in their first true game time, especially in the SEC. Van Buren has arm talent and can be mobile, but his offensive line is also one of the worst pass-protecting units in college football. He's not in the perfect situation, but he's shown he's capable of piecing together a solid game. His talent should not be undersold and limiting him should be a priority.
Secondary Struggles
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Mississippi State has the worst secondary coverage grade of any team in FBS football, with a 43.1 grade. That is five points behind the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, which holds a grade of 48.3. Adding on, the Bulldogs have the second most passing yards allowed in the SEC, letting up an average of 254.8 passing yards per contest.
Individually, the Bulldog secondary boasts some impressive players. Safety Isaac Smith leads the team in tackles with 101. He is nowhere near the top of the list in coverage grades for the Bulldogs on PFF, however. The best one-on-one coverage man for Mississippi State is sophomore cornerback Brice Pollock. He has four pass breakups and one interception, both the best numbers on his team.
The Bulldogs have forced only seven interceptions all season, averaging 0.7 picks per game. The low grades for the Bulldogs' secondary come for a majority of reasons. At the end of the day, the more Mississippi State continues to lose and allow as many points per game as they do, allowing 37.4, its coverage grades will continue to go down. This is an exploitable area for the Missouri Tigers and a Brady Cook-led offense.
Linebacker Core
There aren't many positives on this struggling Mississippi State roster, but its core of linebackers is surely near the top of the list of good things. A trio of junior linebackers arm the middle of the Bulldog defense, one of which adds some pass-rushing versatility. Stone Blanton, a former South Carolina Gamecock 4-star recruit, is the second-leading tackler so far for MSU. He's grabbed 92 and half a sack too.
Nic Mitchell, a fourth-year junior, is third in tackles for the Bulldogs with 64. He's a pure tackler with great form that never fails to wrap up. Blanton and Mitchell in the middle of the field have not been a fault in the defensive struggles this season. They do their jobs well, both supporting the run and in pass coverage.
Branden Jennings lines up primarily on the outside as a pass rusher, boasting 45 tackles and leading the team in sacks with one-and-a-half. He's shown that, when he has to, he is capable of dropping back in pass coverage as well. He's one of the more versatile players on the Mississippi State defense and, though the production doesn't say so, is a very technically sound player that's hard to stop.
