Tigers’ Santana Banner, Nicholas Rodriguez Discuss Familiar Challenge in Marcel Reed

The Missouri Tigers are coming off their biggest win of the season after taking down the No. 8 Florida Gators, 45-17. It was the Tigers’ first SEC win, one that helped them jump from No. 25 to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.

The SEC play doesn’t stop for Missouri as the Tigers now welcome Texas A&M to Columbia this weekend for their third conference game. Missouri will look to carry the momentum from its win over Florida into its matchup with the Aggies.

Texas A&M currently owns a 3-2 overall record and is 1-2 in the SEC. The Aggies will present plenty of challenges for Missouri. On offense, quarterback Marcel Reed will be a player the Tigers will have to contain.

The Tigers know exactly what Reed can do, as they saw it firsthand last season. Last November, the Aggies defeated Missouri 38-17, with Reed completing 20 of 29 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 29 yards on five carries.

Now, nearly a year later, Missouri expects yet another challenge from the dual-threat quarterback. When asked by reporters Tuesday, Tigers defensive back Santana Banner explained that he knows what Reed brings to an offense.

“He's an athletic quarterback," Banner said. "He's very good with his feet. Likes to get vertical scrambling."

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez (5) and defensive tackle Jason Dowell (92) react after a sack during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This time around, Missouri has been able to go back and use last year’s game as an opportunity to better defend Texas A&M’s offense.

"We're going back on our film from last year and figuring out the best way to protect their offense," Banner said.

Reed has remained a key contributor to the Aggies’ offense. Through the first five games, Reed has totaled 908 passing yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. On the ground, Texas A&M’s quarterback has rushed for 170 yards on 43 attempts with two touchdowns.

Reed’s ability to produce both through the air and on the ground makes him difficult to contain. This is something Missouri linebacker Nicholas Rodriguez has identified entering Saturday’s game.

"Marcel is a great quarterback as well, so that adds another element to it,” Rodriguez said. “He could throw the ball as well. He could beat us with his arm and his legs."

This time, Missouri hopes its defense can make sure Reed’s dual-threat ability doesn’t lead to another crutial performance.

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