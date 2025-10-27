Mizzou Central

Time, TV Network Announced for Texas A&M at Mizzou in Week 11

The SEC announced the TV and time details for the Nov. 8 slate on Monday.

Joey Van Zummeren

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

No. 19 Missouri will host No. 3 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on ABC on Nov. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

Missouri will take a bye week in Week 10 before hosting the Aggies, currently the highest-ranked opponent on the Tigers' schedule this season.

Week 11 will be a bye week for five teams in the conference. Here's a look at the full slate of games for the second weeked of November.

Full SEC Week 11 Schedule

Georgia at Mississippi State -11 a.m,, ABC or ESPN
The Citadel at Ole Miss - 1 p.m., SECNetwork+
Texas A&M at Missouri - 2:30 p.m., ABC
Auburn at Vanderbilt - 3 p.m., SECNetwork
Florida at Kentucky - 6:30 p.m., ABC
LSU at Alabama - 6:30 p.m., SECNetwork

Read more Missouri Tigers news:

feed

Published
Joey Van Zummeren
JOEY VAN ZUMMEREN

Joey Van Zummeren is the lead writer on Missouri Tigers On SI, primarily covering football and basketball, but has written on just about every sport the Tigers play. He’s also a contributing writer to Green Bay Packers On SI. From Belleville, Ill., he joined Missouri Tigers On SI as an intern in 2023.

Home/Football