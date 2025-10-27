Time, TV Network Announced for Texas A&M at Mizzou in Week 11
The SEC announced the TV and time details for the Nov. 8 slate on Monday.
No. 19 Missouri will host No. 3 Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. on ABC on Nov. 8, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.
Missouri will take a bye week in Week 10 before hosting the Aggies, currently the highest-ranked opponent on the Tigers' schedule this season.
Week 11 will be a bye week for five teams in the conference. Here's a look at the full slate of games for the second weeked of November.
Full SEC Week 11 Schedule
Georgia at Mississippi State -11 a.m,, ABC or ESPN
The Citadel at Ole Miss - 1 p.m., SECNetwork+
Texas A&M at Missouri - 2:30 p.m., ABC
Auburn at Vanderbilt - 3 p.m., SECNetwork
Florida at Kentucky - 6:30 p.m., ABC
LSU at Alabama - 6:30 p.m., SECNetwork
