Transfer Linebacker Khalil Jacobs is Fitting in Well in Missouri Defense
Missouri football was able to bolster up their linebacker room with the addition of South Alabama transfer Khalil Jacobs. Jacobs followed his defensive coordinator Corey Batoon to Columbia in search of an opportunity to further his playing career.
"Corey Batoon had a little place in that sense. His game, I already knew it, so I felt like it was a good decision for me," Jacobs said.
With the Jaguars last season, Jacobs recorded 56 total tackles and 3 sacks. The season prior he posted only 4 total tackles, showing tremendous growth season to season.
Jacobs had to adjust to a new location and school, but the defensive scheme that Batoon implements was nothing new. Jacobs spent two years with Batoon as a defensive play-caller, familiarizing the two as a player and coach.
I've been in the scheme two years, going on three so obviously I know the ins and outs," Jacobs said. "I feel like him coming up here being a part of team will definitely help me."
Batoons scheme, according to Jacobs, compliments him well. A combination of the play calling, chemistry and pace of play is what makes it do dangerous for opposing teams.
"We have some great calls," Jacobs said. "It lets me be able to get loose, and being able to know who's next to you on your right and left, that definitely plays a part."
Leaders in the linebacker room, like veteran Chuck Hicks and graduate Triston Newson, have made it a point to educate all the new linebackers, both freshman and transfers. That guidance has been helpful to Jacobs and has helped him step up as a leader for younger players in the position group.
"Guys older than me, they've been making sure that all the backers come up and are able to learn the new plays," Jacobs said. The new guys that came in, the freshman. I've been playing a part in that as well. But we've all collectively been getting better as a group."
In the offseason, both with the Tigers and on his own, Jacobs was looking for more ways to become consistent. At this point in his career, Jacobs is quite experienced and is playing at a high level. Small consistencies will help him to continue playing at that high level.
"Really just consistency, that was a big thing for myself," Jacobs said. "They definitely want me to be able to find ways to be consistent every day and be the best I can every day."
Jacobs is in a linebacker room full of leadership and talent. Veterans in Hicks and Newson will be the two guys on the field to start, with Jacobs and Miami transfer Corey Flagg rotating in as depth pieces. Their is a great mix of versatile skillsets and leadership within the Tigers linebacking core, hopefully locking down the middle of the field for the Missouri defense.
