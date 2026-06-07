Mizzou Football's Most Important Players: No. 24, Langden Kitchen

There aren't many surefire things at the edge position heading into 2026 for the Missouri Tigers. Darris Smith seems to be the man set for a breakout season as one of three returning players from last year in the group, but the consistency of former Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Langden Kitchen will be vital while projecting Missouri's potential defensive success.

Kitchen's first season with the Tigers blossomed into more than what many thought it would be. He ended the year with 14 total tackles and half a sack, becoming a consistent run stuffer in the room's depth.

His consistency and room for growth heading into his senior year lands him at No. 24 in our list of Missouri's most important players for the 2026 season.

Right now, Kitchen projects to be a starter alongside Smith. The rotation at the edge spot is fairly murky as things stand, with redshirt freshman Daeden Hopkins being the sole other returner. Transfers Jaden Jones, Malik Bryant, Kamauryn Morgan and C.J. May also could make an impact, along with JUCO addition Demarcus Johnson.

Kitchen isn't the flashiest player by any means and he certainly doesn't have the athleticism that Smith, Jones and Hopkins have, but his solid frame and technique allow him to clog up rushing holes. Kitchen's pass-rushing also evolved as the season progressed and he finished with four quarterback hurries as a result.

The size that the Huntsville, Missouri, native possesses should be a valuable asset to the position group. Guys like Smith, Jones, Bryant and Morgan are all smaller and twitchier players, but they're also more athletic. Kitchen brings versatility to the room that is needed while defending the run.

Solely because he is a returning player, Kitchen will shoulder a larger responsibility on the defensive line this season. He possesses senior leadership and is familiar with defensive coordinator Corey Batoon's system and coaching style, making him that much more valuable.

There are plenty of new and young faces in the room that will need guidance. Kitchen should be able to provide that, both behind the scenes and on the field.

That being said, he will have to show signs of growth. His pass rushing still needs to develop and he needs to be more productive in that area, while also rounding out his skillset so he can become more of a three-down player. Kitchen was only a depth piece last season while making the jump up from the Division II level, so there are still parts of the game that are coming to him.

Kitchen has surpassed the expectations that people had for him coming from Northwest Missouri State. That doesn't matter much anymore now because his role and the need for him to produce have never been higher. The defensive end spot is one the Tigers haven't had much issue with in recent memory, but this season could be different if a guy like Kitchen doesn't step up.

30 Most Important Players Series: 30 | 29 | 28 | 27 | 26 | 25

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