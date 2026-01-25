Transfer Receiver Who Committed to Mizzou No Longer Joining Tigers, Per Report

After he committed and signed with Missouri, wide receiver Horatio Fields will actually not join the program, per a report from PowerMizzou on Sunday.

Reports of the change of plans for Fields came hours after Missouri made its biggest addition at wide receiver this offseason, signing Cayden Lee, a former starter at Ole Miss. In 2025, Lee caught 44 receptions for 635 yards and three touchdowns.

Fields initial commitment to Missouri was first reported on Jan. 7.



Fields transferred to Auburn from Wake Forest ahead of the 2025 season. His season at Auburn was cut short after four games, with Fields suffering a foot injury in September that required season-ending surgery. Fields started in one game on the season and appeared in three others, catching 12 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.



At Wake Forest in 2024, he caught 19 passes for 463 yards and four touchdowns. Fields also missed the 2022 season with injuries.

Without Fields, Missouri has made four additions at wide receiver through the portal with Lee, Naeshaun Montgomery from Florida, Kenric Lanier II from Minnesota and Caleb Goodie from Cincinnati.

To keep up with all of the roster movement for Missouri, follow our offseason tracker.

