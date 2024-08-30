'We Will Never Run that Again': Eli Drinkwitz Shares Story on Failed Trick Play
The Missouri Tigers debuted a play Thursday after 18 months of repping it in practice. It failed miserably.
It's the brain child of offensive coordinator Kirby Moore. Named "Bulldog" as a shoutout to Moore's previous school, Fresno State, the trick play started with an exotic formation and eneded with wide receiver Luther Burden III coughing up the ball.
"It's Kirby's play," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in his post game press conference, "and he doesn't want to run it so we've been goading him the whole offseason, like 'you're never going to call it, why do we even have it on the call sheet.'"
The offensive line initially lined up with center Connor Tollison as the left most linemen. Four players (tight end Brett Norfleet, running back Jamal Roberts, quarterback Brady Cook and Burden) all in the backfield. The offensive line and backfield group did some twists akin to the Kansas City Chiefs' ring-around-rosie trick play from the 2022 season.
The idea? Complex and unique. The execution? Not great.
"He's pissed at us right now," Drinkwitz jokingly said of his second-year offensive coordinator. "We will never run that play again. Too bad, it's a good play."
Outside of this bold call that fell on its face, Missouri's opener over Murray State was a dominating performance for the Tigers. Winning 51-0, Moore's offense out gained Murray State with 489 yard to 85. Before the end of the first quarter, Missouri led 28-0.
Missouri will get its next test Saturday, September 7, when it hosts the Buffalo Bulls. You can put money that they will not be calling "Bulldog" in the matchup.
More from Missouri vs. Murray State:
Bruising First Quarter Carries Missouri Through Season Opening Shutout
Eli Drinkwitz 'Not Alarmed' with Injuries to Norfleet and Wease
Instant Takeaways from Missouri's Pouncing Over Murray State