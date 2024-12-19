What Eli Drinkwitz Sees in Mizzou's Newly Acquired Wide Receiver
There's not much you can do to "replace" a player like Luther Burden III.
But, the Missouri Tigers will have to replace the playmaker's production in the 2025 season, with Burden declaring for the NFL draft.
Missouri wasted little time in the transfer portal acquiring its next slot receiver though, making former Mississippi State wide receiver Kevin Coleman its first addition through the transfer portal this offseason.
"We know he's a dynamic playmaker [with] the ball in his hand," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a press conference Wednesday.
Missouri will be the fourth school in as many years for Coleman, who has worked his way up through different levels of competition. The St. Louis product started his career with head coach Deion Sanders at Jackson State in 2022, catching 33 passes for 510 yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman.
At Louisville in 2023, Coleman caught 26 passes for 362 yards and two touchdowns.
With Mississippi State in 2024, Coleman led the team with 74 catches for 932 yards and six touchdowns.
Coleman's shiftiness makes him difficult for defenders to track down, making the Missouri offense more flexible with his ability to gain yards after the catch.
"Really excited about what his game is, and what he'll bring to our team and explosive nature," Drinkwitz said.
The addition of Coleman is the latest successful move for Drinkwitz's program in an effort to plant their flag in the St. Louis area. Coleman grew up competing with Burden, and played at St. Mary's High School with current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts.
The ability to stay and play close to home in his final season was an added benefit for Coleman. Drinkwitz has reason to be confident that, like Burden, Coleman will be strong representation for the program in the St. Louis area.
"He's a genuine young man. I really enjoyed spending time with him and his family when they came on their visit. He's a great young man, great work ethic. Got a great competitive spirit and vibe to him, we know that [from] playing against him and I'm glad he's on our team now."
