What Josh Atkins' Injury Setback Means for Mizzou Football

One of the biggest questions heading into SEC Media Days was the status of Josh Atkins' health. Atkins was projected to start at right tackle but suffered a leg injury in spring practice that Drinkwitz originally said he expected to keep the tackle out until "September or October."

Drinkwitz's recent update at SEC Media Days pushed that timeline back a little further.

"Unfortunately Josh had a setback with his injury," Drinkwitz said. "He's still attacking it, but it's not gonna be as hopeful as we had that he might be able to be back midseason. We'll see how that goes, but had a little bit of a setback in the early part of June."

Atkins is the most experienced player on Missouri's offensive line, as he prepares to enter his sixth season of college football and fourth as a starter. We previously ranked Atkins as Missouri's second-most important player for the 2026 season, because in his role as right tackle, he'd be tasked with helping the ground game churn as well as serving as the blindside protector for lefty starting quarterback Austin Simmons.

Although Atkins hasn't made his Missouri debut, it's easy to see his value at the position as a previous starter and incoming veteran. Keagen Trost entered Missouri with a similar background as Atkins as a multi-year starter entering a graduate season and on the verge of a potential breakout. Missouri helped him tap into his full potential, as Trost was an All-American and eventually selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Atkins was slated to be next in the mold.

Replacing Atkins will not be easy, but Drinkwitz is confident in his options.

"I thought we did probably as good a job as we've ever done attacking that position," Drinkwitz said. "We've got Luke Work, we've got Zack Owens, we've got Logan Reichert, we've got Jack Lange... Whit Hafer's a guy that has played a lot of different positions and has had an excellent offseason, so I feel very confident in the offensive line.

"I will say this, I've been around a lot of football in several years now as the head coach here, I've never seen an offensive line work as hard as ours does now."

Who will start at right tackle in place of Josh Atkins?

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Luke Work (51) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Drinkwitz rattled off five names that could potentially replace Atkins at right tackle, only one has in-game experience at the position: Mississippi State transfer Luke Work. Work has started three games at right tackle in the last two seasons for the Bulldogs, not particularly impressing in either. In three starts, he's allowed six pressures, one sack and earned two penalties while posting blocking Pro Football Focus grades of 57.3, 63.5 and 46.3.

While Work hasn't been great in previous spots as a right tackle, one offseason with Missouri's offensive line system has caught Drinkwitz's attention.

"I think Luke Work has had as good an offseason as I've ever seen an offensive lineman have."

Work taking a leap to become a servicable starting tackle would no longer be a bonus, but a necessity — Missouri's alternative options aren't exactly enticing.

Zack Owens, a promising interior lineman transfer from Mississippi State, has played zero collegiate snaps at either tackle position. The same goes for redshirt junior Logan Reichert. Whit Hafer played 16 snaps at right tackle last season, all of which were against Louisiana and UMass, and Jack Lange, a former four-star prospect and 6-foot-7 redshirt freshman, played just four snaps at left tackle last season.

All signs are pointing toward Work being the top candidate to replace Atkins for however long is needed. If that's the case, his importance just skyrocketed — QB1 has a new blindside protector.

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