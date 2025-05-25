What Would an All-Mizzou 2028 Olympic Flag Football Team Look Like?
It's difficult to think of a better way to celebrate the Olympics returning to the United States for the first time in over two decades than the introduction of American Football to the Games.
The flag football competition will feature NFL players, as the league unanimously voted to allow its players to compete in the games at a recent league meeting.
The games will be played in a 5-on-5 format. Take a look below at the team setup, and rules for the games.
2028 Olympic Games Flag Football Teams
Offense:
QB
RB
WR
WR
WR
Substitute
Defense
Blitzer
Off-ball linebacker
CB
CB
CB
Substitute
2028 Olympic Games Flag Football Rules
- The field will be 70-by-25 yards
- 40-minute games with two 20-minute halves
- Four downs to reach midfield and then four downs to score a touchdown
- No run plays allowed within five yards of the end zone
- There won't be an offensive and defensive line but players can blitz if they start seven yards from the line of scrimmage
- Overtime occurs if the score is tied and each team will get a chance to win
Under these rules, it's fun to imagine what a team made up of only Missouri players would look like. Here's two hypothetical Tiger all-star flag football teams; one from current players, and another from all over the Eli Drinkwitz era.
Eli Drinkwitz Era
Offense:
Quarterback: Brady Cook
He won't be able to use his mobility to his full extent, as quarterbacks in the Olympic Games will only be allowed to scramble after handing the ball off and then receiving a lateral, or by going out for a pass past the line of scrimmage.
But, his speed would make for some creative offensive plays, and would be helpful to evade blitzers who won't have an offensive line to worry about. Cook ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine, and rushed for 1,209 yards in his time at Missouri.
Running back: Tyler Badie
Though Cody Schrader set the single-season rushing record for the program, his game is built much more off his physicality than any speed. Badie, who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the Combine, would be a much better fit. His shiftiness would also make him another receiving option.
Wide receivers: Luther Burden III, Dominic Lovett, Kevin Coleman Jr.
All three of these receivers have a similar skillset that would be ideal for a flag football game, being able to create space of their own after the catch. All three of the slots are difficult to catch up with once they have the ball in their hands.
Running backs are also able to line up as wide receivers, and all three of these players could create for some creative plays as runners.
Defense:
Blitzer: Ty'Ron Hopper
Speed and agility are much more important for pass rushers in flag football than power and size. Hopper can chase down running backs, or pressure a quarterback.
Off-ball linebacker: Nick Bolton
The former First-team All-SEC defender has the necessary athleticism to drop back in coverage, or track down a running back.
Cornerbacks: Kris Abrams-Draine, Ennis Rakestraw, Akayleb Evans
All three of these NFL-draft selections would make for a tough secondary. Rakestraw is physical and sticky in coverage. Abrams-Draine and Evans, who ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the Combine, can chase down receivers after the catch especially well.
2025 Team
Offense:
Quarterback: Beau Pribula
Like Cook, Pribula's mobility would be a big help for this style of game.
Running back: DaMarion Fowlkes
Ahmad Hardy is a tough runner, but Fowlkes, entering the program as a freshman, is a former track star, running a 10.97 100-meter dash in high school.
Wide receivers: Kevin Coleman Jr., Marquis Johnson, Joshua Manning
Coleman brings the shiftiness, Johnson the blazing speed and Manning a mix of both of those. Both Johnson and Manning were standout track and field runners in their states.
Defense:
Blitzer: Triston Newson
Appalachian State transfer Nate Johnson has some good athleticism at edge rusher, but Newson is an experienced vet at shutting down the run game and rushing the passer.
Off-ball linebacker: Daylan Carnell
Carnell, who plays a linebacker/safety hybrid for Missouri, is a controlling force over the middle of the field. Even if he can't use his physicallity, he makes this defense much more difficult to run and pass against.
Cornerbacks: Dreydon Norwood, Toriano Pride Jr., Nicholas Deloach Jr.
Pride and Deloach are two more incredibly athletic former track and field athletes who have no problem chasing down receivers. Norwood provides reliable man coverage.