Where Does Drew Pyne Need to Improve? - The Extra Point
Welcome to Missouri Tigers On SI's "Extra Point," a video series featuring the site's Missouri beat writers. Multiple times a week, the writers provide analysis on a topic concerning the Tigers or the landscape of college sports.
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporter Michael Stamps lists the two main areas backup quarterback Drew Pyne needs to improve to lead the Tiger offense to success
With starting quarterback Brady Cook battling injury, the Tigers have turned to backup transfer Drew Pyne to play in Cook's absence. That hasn't exactly gone to plan for the Tiger offense so far.
Pyne's thrown for only 248 yards and three interceptions, with a 63.6% completion percentage. The turnovers were a massive issue in the Tigers' last two games, with two of his four coming at costly moments.
The first interception against Alabama and Pyne's fumble against Auburn had direct impacts on the game and he will need to protect the ball better in crucial situations for the Tiger offense.
Pyne's also missed many easy throws so far, primarily against Auburn. That might come with time in first-team practice situations, but anticipating where his receivers will finish their routes has been a clear challenge that needs improvement.
The Tiger offense will be limited regardless without Brady Cook. It will be Pyne's responsibility to do just enough to push the offensive unit over the edge.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Bowl Projections for Mizzou Football Ahead of Week 9
How to Watch: No. 21 Missouri Football at No. 15 Alabama, Week 9 College Football TV Schedule
Mizzou Defense Held Game Together in Their Win Over Auburn