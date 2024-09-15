Where Missouri Football Ranks After Week 3
Even after a challenging victory over the Boston College Eagles, the Missouri Tigers stayed steady in both major polls.
After struggling early in the game, an interception from Tre'Vez Johnson and a touchdown from receiver Luther Burden III got the Tigers right back into the game. When the clock hit zero seconds, the Tigers walked away with a 27-21 victory.
The Tigers face their next text on September 21 against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Faurot Field at 3:15 p.m.
Week Three AP Top 25 Poll
Coaches Poll
(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points received, record)
- Georgia, 3-0, 1358, (42)
- Texas, 3-0, 1301, (10)
- Ohio State, 2-0, 1293, (3)
- Alabama, 3-0, 1193, 0
- Ole Miss, 3-0, 1153, 0
- Oregon, 3-0, 1019, 0
- Tennessee, 3-0, 1009, 0
- Penn State, 2-0, 968, 0
- Missouri, 3-0, 968, 0
- Utah, 3-0, 834, 0
- Miami (FL), 3-0, 831, 0
- USC, 2-0, 808, 0
- Oklahoma, 3-0, 697, 0
- Kansas State, 3-0, 662, 0
- Oklahoma State, 3-0, 642, 0
- LSU, 2-1, 466, 0
- Michigan, 2-1, 439, 0
- Notre Dame, 2-1, 404, 0
- Clemson, 1-1, 340, 0
- Louisville, 2-0, 333, 0
- Iowa State, 2-0, 235, 0
- Nebraska, 3-0, 204, 0
- Memphis, 3-0, 176, 0
- Texas A&M, 2-1, 85, 0
- UNLV, 3-0, 78, 0
Schools Dropped Out: No. 18 Arizona, No. 22 Washington
Others Receiving Votes: Illinois 75, Washington State 38, Arizona 37, Northern Illinois 34, Syracuse 32, UCF 27, Pittsburgh 17, Iowa 17, Boise State 17, Arizona State 15, North Carolina 14, North Carolina State 12, California 10, Indiana 7, Michigan State 6, Liberty 6, Boston College 6, BYU 3, Washington 2, Toledo 1, South Florida 1, San Jose State 1, James Madison 1.
