Who Mizzou Needs to Watch For on Oklahoma: The Buzz
Watch the video above as Missouri football reporters Joey Van Zummeren and Michael Stamps break down the Oklahoma players that will be the biggest challenges for the Tigers in Week 13.
The clip is from the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast. You can watch the full episode here.
Missouri will have its work cut out for itself in Week 13 against Oklahoma. The 12th-ranked transfer class in the country stacked on high school recruiting has led to the Sooners having one of the deepest rosters in the SEC.
Thursday's Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball lost 100-82 to Troy - RECAP
- Men's basketball won 102-68 over South Dakota - RECAP
Mizzou's Friday Schedule
- Swim and Dive: Day 2 of 3 of the Mizzou Invite
Did you notice?
- New ratings from Nielsen revealed that Missouri is the 20th most-watched team in college football this season, averaging 3,181,000 viewers per game.
- Former Missouri director of athletics Mack Rhoades is set to depart from Baylor, where he's worked as the AD since leaving Missouri in 2016.
- The SEC hired a new general counsel, Jessica Presnall, who was most recently the COO for the Big 12.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
We're sweating bullets. We're sitting there going, 'Holy cow. I was laying up awake at night thinking, 'Oh man, we've got to do whatever we can. This coach is pretty important to our program.'"- Mike Alden on Gary Pinkel being pursued
On this day in Mizzou History:
November 21, 1970: Dan Devine coached his last game at Mizzou, a 28-17 against Kansas at Memorial Stadium.