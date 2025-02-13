Kellen Moore Comments on Possibility of Adding Mizzou OC Kirby Moore to Staff
The Missouri Tigers have had prying eyes on their offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore, each of the past two seasons. The latest coming from the chances for a NFL job.
Kirby's brother, Kellen, was officially hired by the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday after coordinating the Philadelphia Eagles offense to a victory in Super Bowl LIX.
There was speculation that Kirby would leave Missouri to coach on his brother's staff, which Kellen commented on in his introductory press conference Thursday.
"I'd love to work with him one day," Kellen said when asked if he intends to add Kirby to the staff this season. "He's in a tremendous spot, a tremendous role. They've had a ton of success at Missouri so he'll have great opportunities moving forward."
Kirby has been the offensive coordinator, play caller and quarterbacks coach for the Tigers for each of the past two seasons, joining the staff after six years at Fresno State, the last of which was spent as the offensive coordinator.
Before Kirby's arrival, the Missouri offense finished No. 81 in the country in total offense in 2022. That jumped to No. 28 in 2023 and No. 63 in 2024 with him at the helm.
The possible retention of Kirby would eliminate the concern of Missouri players entering the transfer portal in the spring window because of a departure from him. It would also allow for continuity on the offensive staff.
