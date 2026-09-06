Four Takeaways From First Chelsea Defeat of Xabi Alonso Era

A bright start to the 2026–27 Premier League season had only emboldened the belief that Chelsea could be potential usurpers, but the Blues were beaten at the home of the champions on Sunday.

Morgan Rogers’ second-minute strike meant the visitors got off to the perfect start, but Arsenal, so relaxed and assured off the back of last season’s crowning glory, reacted, as Mikel Arteta put it post-match, "spectacularly".

Chelsea at least dragged the Gunners into an atypical contest, with a thrilling back-and-forth bout playing out in the first half. Former Blue Kai Havertz drew the champions level amid the frenzy, before Martin Ødegaard handed Arsenal their first lead at the start of the second half, as the Gunners restored order.

Xabi Alonso’s side struggled to build momentum in the aftermath, as Arsenal’s stubborn backline came to the fore. The Gunners were good value for their statement triumph, but Chelsea shouldn’t depart the Emirates Stadium too disheartened.

Here are four takeaways from the 2–1 defeat.

Moisés Caicedo’s Absence Keenly Felt

Caicedo missed out through injury. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Alonso insisted that he would not make the same mistake again and rush Moisés Caicedo back from injury, but the Spaniard was hopeful that the Ecuadorian would be fit enough to feature in Sunday’s game.

Instead, Caicedo was absent from Alonso’s matchday roster. and given that the Blues failed to sign an Enzo Fernández replacement on Deadline Day, Reece James started in the midfield pivot alongside Roméo Lavia.

The latter is aiming to enjoy a rare injury-free campaign, with his Chelsea career to date plagued by fitness setbacks. There’s talent for Alonso to extract, that’s for sure, and the Belgian acquitted himself well for the most part.

However, in the winning goal sequence, Lavia drifted away from the center of the pitch to engage Christos Tzolis, leaving a gaping chasm that Arsenal exploited. With Chelsea’s defense manipulated by Arsenal’s clever off-ball movement and James failing to track Ødegaard, Tzolis, courtesy of a cute Havertz dummy, found Arsenal’s captain, who crashed home the winning goal.

Chelsea’s double act at least weren’t overwhelmed in North London against Arsenal’s dogged engine room, but the chinks in the Blues’ midfield armor were laid bare at what proved to be a critical moment.

Emiliano Martínez Is No Guarantee

Chelsea’s new goalkeeper let one slip past. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

A near-post blunder at Fulham on the opening weekend of the season proved to be the final straw for Robert Sánchez at Chelsea.

The Spaniard is now lapping up life as Como’s No. 2, while Chelsea pivoted to one of the finest modern-day Premier League goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez.

However, Aston Villa’s former shot-stopper isn’t the ’keeper he once was. There’s a reason the Villans were content to move on this summer, with Zion Suzuki representing their future between the posts.

Martínez hasn’t reached ’has-been’ territory yet, but there was an indication on Sunday that Chelsea haven’t signed a sure thing in goal. Martínez was error-prone at his best, but his knack for delivering huge moments when it mattered most masked his slip-ups.

And here, it seemed as if the pantomime villain was bound to haunt his former club. He ended with eight saves and prevented 0.39 goals, according to FotMob. However, Havertz’s opener wasn’t struck with the requisite venom to creep beyond Martínez. That was savable, and you can only imagine the outcry in SW6 had Sánchez been beaten in that vein.

Stellar Attack Tamed

Arsenal’s defense eventually got to grips with Chelsea’s frontline. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

An Arsenal defense yet to surrender a shot on target, let alone a goal, through 180 minutes this season encountered a new-look Chelsea attack that put three past Fulham and four beyond Brighton & Hove Albion.

Something had to give on Sunday, and it initially seemed as if the visitors’ verve would outmaneuver Mikel Arteta’s defensive juggernaut. Chelsea’s early opener was hardly expertly crafted, but the tone was seemingly set nonetheless.

There was no Gunner suffocation, with the teams playing out a topsy-turvy contest that offered Chelsea’s silky triumvirate room to flourish. When Arsenal sat in their mid-block, space was a valuable currency, almost impossible to attain, but there was scope for the Blues to hurt the champions in transition.

Statistically, it looks like a shutout after Rogers’ opener, but that’s not completely fair. While Arsenal were eventually able to keep Chelsea at arm’s length, Rogers did come close to scoring again in the first half following a combination with João Pedro, and Pedro Neto hit the post on the stroke of half-time. Pedro was inches away from reaching a delightful Cole Palmer pass, too.

The Blues have also assembled a fearsome group of ball strikers, and David Raya was certainly put to the test. Chelsea’s primary threat was from range, but their attacking trio have probably left the Emirates believing that they didn’t fully maximize some of the opportunities that came their way.

Reasons for Encouragement

Chelsea went toe-to-toe with the champions. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Talk of Chelsea as a potential challenger may be optimistic, and there are certainly holes on their roster that render such a drastic improvement unlikely. They’re also averaging just 36.2% possession through three games—the second-lowest in the division. Recent history suggests that an over-reliance on the counterattack fails to return sustained success.

While Arsenal eventually asserted control at 2–1 and reduced the Blues to huffing and puffing when chasing the game, Chelsea at least dragged the champions into a bout they typically haven’t been a part of over the past year—certainly not at the Emirates.

For a while, the Blues went toe-to-toe. Alonso’s project is in its infancy, and there’s still an imbalance in his starting lineup and issues out of possession, but the Spaniard shouldn’t return to West London too downbeat.

Arsenal have a hold over their London rivals, but this was as competitive as Chelsea have been at the Emirates since their most recent victory in N5 five years ago. The gulf between the pair didn’t appear as drastic as the underlying numbers suggest, and the Gunners were excellent in response to falling behind early.

They are, at the end of the day, a superb team, and donning gold on their sleeves for a reason. That‘s where Chelsea want to be.