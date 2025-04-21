Former Mizzou EDGE Eddie Kelly Jr. Transfers to West Virginia: The Buzz, April 21, 2025
Eddie Kelly Jr. played for the Tigers for a season before he announced on Wednesday, April 16, that he would be entering the transfer portal for his last year of eligibility. On Sunday, April 20, Kelly announced that he had committed to West Virginia University, his fourth team in four years. He had also received offers and interest from Liberty, Kansas and Virginia Tech.
In the 2024-25 season, the 6-foot-4-inches, 270-pound edge rusher played in 13 games for the Tigers, where he made 20 tackles, one sack, and two pass breakups. After graduating from high school as a three-star prospect, he attended South Florida, where he recorded 19 tackles, before transferring to Georgia Tech, where he tallied 36 tackles. Kelly's choice to leave the Tigers is likely attributed to Missouri's growing defensive end group.
Kelly is still eligible for his redshirt season if needed for the 2025-26 season.
Did you notice?
- Missouri women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper hinted at a transfer portal or freshman commitment that has not been announced yet.
Monday's Mizzou Schedule
There are no games scheduled for today.
Sunday's Mizzou Results
There were no games scheduled for Sunday, April 20.
