Former Mizzou Linebacker Advances to AFC Championship Game; The Buzz, Sunday, January 19, 2025
There tends to be an overlap between Kansas City Chiefs fans and Mizzou Football fans due to their somewhat close cities.
But with a former Mizzou player on the Chiefs, that support grows a little bit more. Linebacker Nick Bolton was drafted by Kansas City in the 2021 draft and has been quite the defensive star there. He has helped the team to multiple wins and even showed up on the biggest stage in the 2023 Super Bowl.
On the hunt for their third-consecutive championship ring, Bolton has been right there each game.
The Chiefs took on the Texans on Saturday, Jan. 18, looking to continue their playoff path. They put on a fight to earn the 23-14 win on their home turf. This pushes Kansas City to their seventh consecutive trip to the AFC Championship game.
Bolton may not have done anything super notable in the Chiefs victory, but still did his part with five tackles on the day.
The Chiefs return to action on Sunday, Jan. 26 for the AFC Conference matchup.
Sunday's Schedule
- Tennis vs South Dakota in Columbia, Mo. at 9 a.m. — Stats
- Women's Basketball at Auburn at 2 p.m. — Watch, Listen, Stats
- Tennis vs Northern Illinois in Columbia, Mo. at 3 p.m. — Stats
Mizzou Results
- Missouri Basketball beat Arkansas 83-65. Both Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates reached 1,000 career points in the first half of the matchup.
Did you notice?
- Missouri gymnast Helen Hu earned the first perfect 10 of the 2025 gymnastics season on the beam on Jan. 17. The next day, her routine made SportsCenter's Daily top-10.
- Despite a win-streak of four games in the SEC, Missouri Basketball head coach Dennis Gates think his players are no where near their full potential and can play much better. Read what he said following the win over Arkansas:
