Former Tiger Nick Bolton has 'Something to Prove' this NFL Season: The Buzz, July 23, 2024
Former Missouri Football player Nick Bolton is in the fourth and final year of his rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. In his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Bolton finished second overall in the league in total tackles. Then, in Super Bowl LVII, he returned a fumble for 36 yards, tying the Chiefs with the Eagles 14-14 and becoming the first Missouri Tiger to score in the Super Bowl.
Last season, Bolton suffered several injuries, including a sprained ankle and the dislocation of his left wrist. Those injuries caused him to slip under the radar as a defensive weapon for the Kansas City Chiefs leaving his potential contract extension up in the air for the 2025 season.
Bolton played under the guidance of Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz during the 2020 season. He continues to embody the motto of the Tigers, 'Something to prove,' in his interviews at the Kansas City Chiefs, Training Camp on Monday Jul 22, 2024.
From my standpoint, I’d like to go out there and get through training camp, try to get our team the best way we can and figure out what we are on defense and try to help us win football games. We got a lot at stake, chance to do a lot of things in the near future, so that’s where my main focus is right now.- Nick Bolton
Did You Notice?
- Fieldhouse Pirates Outfielder Quinn Carson, from Oakville, Ontario, has committed to the University of Missouri Baseball team.
- Former Missouri football safety Tyree Gillespie has re-signed with the Kansas City Chiefs for the 2024 season.
Countdown to Missouri football’s season opener:
37 days
