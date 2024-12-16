Missouri Women's Basketball on Five Game Win Streak: The Buzz, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024
Tiger's women's basketball secured its fifth straight win of the season, improving its record to 10-3. Missouri led in the first quarter 24-22 and continued through halftime with a 35-34 lead. After halftime, Missouri improved its lead to 56-46 heading into the fourth quarter.
Graduate point guard De'Myla Brown had a season-high of 13 points including three rebounds and two steals. Heading into halftime Brown scored to give Missouri a 35-34 lead.
Head coach Robin Pingeton has led the Tigers to their first five consecutive victories since the 2022 season. Next, the Tigers will host Oral Roberts at home on Wednesday, December 18, at 6 p.m. The game will be available on SEC Network+.
Today's Schedule
- There are no games scheduled for today.
Mizzou Results
- Women's basketball: Missouri (10-3) 78, Lipscomb (6-4) 57
