Mizzou's Armand Membou Reacts to Jets Draft Selection
Former Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou was recently selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, landing with the New York Jets. Membou didn't appear to be super surprised after the selection and, in fact, had a slight idea that it would end up happening.
"I had a feeling this was going to be my home ... when I woke up today, something told me I was going to be a Jet," Membou said shortly after being selected by the Jets.
Membou is coming into a younger team with plenty of potential and a brand-new head coach. Despite having levels of inexperience, Membou believes he can fit in perfectly in the Jets' offense, which was a part of his premonition the night before.
"The Jets have a really good, young team and I thought that would be a good fit for me, too," Membou said.
Membou is joining left tackle Olu Fashanu, left guard John Simpson, center Joe Tippmann and right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, a group of talented players. Vera-Tucker, Fashanu and Tippmann are still young and going through stages of development, meaning potential road bumps could be on Membou and the Jets' path, but there is certainly a bright future for New York's offensive front.
"If I come in and do what I need to do, we can be a promising, young part of the future," Membou said.
The Lee Summit, Missouri, native does a lot of things well, but his physical attributes are mainly what make him such a thrilling player. After running a 4.91 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, which was on display during the season for Missouri, it was clear why his name was being thrown around in top-10 conversations.
Now, those rumors are a reality for Membou. He's more than just his physical traits, but they are the main reason he's so intriguing at the right tackle spot.
"I'm not just fast, I'm strong too," Membou said. "I'm very explosive, strong, and if you ask me, I feel like I'm a do-it-all lineman, I can make any block in the game."
It will now be Membou's job to presumably protect quarterback Justin Fields, who has stops with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. The mobile signal caller is also a dynamic athlete, something Fields and Membou share, and should enjoy having the Missouri offensive lineman to protect him.
"They getting a mauler, for sure ... I'm going to make sure to keep my quarterback clean," Membou said.
The former Tiger was simply dominant in the SEC this season and did not allow a single sack at any point during his junior year. Lining up against some of the nation's best pass-rushers, Membou cemented himself as one of the best at his position.