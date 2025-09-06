Mizzou Coaches React to Mun Choi Extension: The Buzz
UM System President and Mizzou Chancellor Mun Choi is rewarded with a three year contract extension, set to remain in his position through 2031. The Mizzou Chancellor has held the UM System President role since 2017 while joining the Mizzou staff as Chancellor in 2020.
The Board of Curaators made the decision to extend Choi, citing visions of a bright future as reasoning for securing Choi in his position. Several MU coaches congradulated Choi once the news broke.
Mizzou head football coach Eli Drinkwitz took time out of the Tigers' chaotic rivalry week to extend his own sincerest appreciations toward Choi. Drinkwitz menitoned Choi's steady leadership in a congradulatory psot on X.
Recently hired women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper also chimed in. She highlighted Choi's belief in the program and his vision for the University.
The four UM Systems schools, Missouri, University of Missouri Kansas City, University of Missouri Science and Technology and University of Missouri St. Louis, the institutions have each seen record retention and application rates under Choi. His economic impact on the state of Missouri and unwavering belief in the growth of the UM System Flagship school and athletic programs earned Choi the extension as Mizzou's Chancellor set to stay in Columbia for years to come.
Friday's Mizzou Results
- No. 16 Mizzou Volleyball won at Arkansas State 3-2 — Stats
Saturday’s Mizzou Schedule
SEC News
Did you notice?
- With the SEC Network visiting for the Missouri and Kansas Border Showdown, Good Morning America will be live with Laura Rutledge at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning from the Mizzou campus at Traditions Plaza.
- A Big 12 officiating crew is assigned to the Mizzou and Kansas football game. The two rivals faced off for decades in the Big 8 and later the Big 12.
- Mizzou's Joshua Manning is the latest partner for the Kansas City-based Charlie Hustle clothing brand. The brand offers a variety of items mainly centered around college and pop culture.
Mizzou Quote of the Day:
[On growing up in East St. Louis] "I wasn't into the things I saw going on around me. I was shy and insecure, and I felt best with my little clique or at home."- Kellen Winslow
Check out our social media...
BlueSky: @mizzouonsi.bsky.social
X (formerly known as Twitter): @MizzouSI
Instagram: MizzouOnSI
Facebook: Missouri Tigers On SI
YouTube