Mizzou Quarterback Ruled Out for Oklahoma Clash
Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has been ruled out for the Tigers' matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 9, according to Pete Thamel.
Cook was already banged up heading into the Tigers game against the Alabama Crimson Tide two weeks ago, suffering an apparent ankle injury against Auburn the week prior. He started the game for the Tigers but was unable to finish after injuring his throwing wrist.
Both of these injuries are the reason for Cooks being ruled out for Missouri's game against Oklahoma.
He was initially ruled questionable by the SEC injury report two days ago, but the seriousness of both injuries was unknown. The severity of the two injuries remains unknown but are serious enough to rule him out.
With Cook out, backup Drew Pyne is the next man up at the quarterback spot. Pyne has struggled up until this point of the season, throwing for only 248 yards and zero touchdowns, alongside three interceptions to start the year. All three of Pyne's interceptions came against Alabama, an unfortunate factor in the Tigers' blowout loss.
Not having Cook and starting Pyne could certainly hinder the Tiger offense and finding a way to put points on the scoreboard will be more of a challenge. The Tigers will have the service of running back Nate Noel for the first time in weeks, an important boost in the run game and offense as a whole.
The Tigers kickoff against the Sooners at 6:45 on Saturday, Nov. 8 at Faurot Field with the chance to improve to 7-2 on the season.
