Mizzou Volleyball Adds Transfer From USC; The Buzz, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025
Former USC middle blocker Tyrah Ariail is now a Missouri Tiger, making her transfer decision official. The redshirt senior has spent four seasons with the Trojans before entering the transfer portal.
Last season Ariail posted 114 blocks, which led her team, 144 kills and 36 attacking errors on a .340 hitting percentage. An important member of the Trojans last season, Ariail seems primed to be another impact transfer for the Tigers.
Regan Haith also seems to be a middle blocker primed for an important role this coming season. Sophomore Tia Phinezy and Saint Louis transfer Trinity Luckett also play the middle blocker position but with Haith and Ariail lined up, the position looks to be set.
The Tigers have a lot of momentum to capitalize on after its last season, making the Sweet 16 and upsetting the region host SMU Mustangs. If those performances were any indicator of what's to come, Missouri volleyball should continue its meteoric rise.
Today's Schedule
Mizzou Results
- Missouri men's golf finished No. 13 of 14 teams at the National Invitational Tournament with a final score of +7.
Did you notice?
Opening day is 10 days out for Missouri baseball at the Puerto Rico Challenge on Feb. 14, 2025.
- A look at the Missouri softball pitching crew ahead of the start of the 2025 season:
- According to Evan Miya's analytic service, Missouri point guard Ant Robinson II is the third-best "glue guy" in the country. This is a term used to classify his general impact on the game.
