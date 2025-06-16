Arkansas’s Gage Wood Throws Historic No-Hitter in College World Series Win
Arkansas baseball pitcher Gage Wood just etched his name into the College World Series history books on Monday.
Wood completed the first no-hitter in CWS history since 1960 on Monday vs. Murray State. It was the third ever no-hitter in the history of the event. On top of that, Wood's 19 strikeouts are the most in a single CWS game in history, as well as a career high. Talk about an incredibly impressive outing.
Wood immediately shouted when he threw his final strike of the game. He finished with 119 pitches.
With the 3–0 win, Arkansas eliminated Murray State from the CWS. The Razorbacks need to continue winning this week in order to have a chance at competing in the national championship this upcoming weekend.
Arkansas will face the loser of Monday night's game between UCLA and LSU on Tuesday. Arkansas lost 4–1 to LSU on Saturday.