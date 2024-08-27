Cody Schrader Released by 49ers: What's Next for the Former Missouri Running Back?
Obstacles are nothing new for Cody Schrader. The former Missouri Tigers running back was handed another Tuesday, being waived by the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.
Tuesday was the final cutdown day for NFL teams ahead of the regular season, which begins Thursday, September 6. Teams went from preseason rosters of up to 90 players to an initial 53-man squad.
Schrader signed with the 49ers as a free agent after not being selected in the draft in April. Schrader could still find a spot on the 49ers' 16-man practice squad, with the possibility of being promoted to the active roster as needed.
Schrader was competing in a crowded running back room. Christian McCaffrey, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, leads the room as a dynamic dual-threat runner and receiver. Veteran Jordan Mason has been a reliable option for the 49ers over the past few seasons, taking 40 carries in 2023. San Francisco also selected Louisville running back Isaac Guerendo in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszcyzk also takes up a roster spot for rushers. Juszcyk shared some high praise for Schrader's work ethic during training camp.
“I’ve been particularly impressed with Cody Schrader," Juszczyk said. "He works his absolute tail off. He’s very intelligent. He just goes out there and plays a good consistent clean game and we’ve really enjoyed having him.”
During the NFL preseason, Schrader received 18 carries for 48 total yards. He also caught two passes for eight yards. Even if the stat line isn't flashy, 49ers head coach Kyle Shannahan has noticed Schrader's efforts.
"He knows how to run the ball, he hits the right holes," Shannahan said after the 49ers' first two preseason games. "Doesn't mess around, lowers his pads and falls forward."
Shannahan, going back to his time as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons, has utilized multiple running backs. Schrader might have not maid the initial cut, but he could certainly still find a role with San Francisco down the line.
What's Next for Cody Schrader?
The 31 other NFL teams will have a chance to sign any waived players, like Schrader, in a 24 hour period beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday. If another team had their eyes on Schrader during the draft process, they could sign him to their active roster.
More likely, however, Schrader will be added to San Francisco's practice squad. Any practice squad player can be elevated to the team's game day roster three times throughout the season without actually being on the active roster.
Even if practice squad players are elevated to the game day roster though, it doesn't mean that they'll be one of the 48 players that actually suit up for the game. Game day elevations for practice squad players often are a result of unexpected injuries. Each team can use up to two practice squad game-day elevations per week.
If Schrader can't find success in the 2024 NFL season, he could take a swing with the United Football Leauge's (UFL) St. Louis Battlehawks. Schrader's hometown team selected him in the second round of the UFL's college draft in July. Schrader could spend the entire fall in the NFL and still decide to play for the Battlehawks if he's not signed under a NFL contract by that point.
Cody Schrader's Career at Missouri
Schrader embodied what made the 2023 revival of the Missouri program possible. Beginning his career with the Tigers as a walk-on from Division II Truman State. In four years at Truman State, Schrader rushed for 3,084 yards and 39 touchdowns on 479 carries for an average of 6.4 yards per carry.
After transferring to Missouri, Schrader rushed for 691 yards and eight touchdowns on 157 carries in 2022, splitting the backfield with Nate Peat. Schrader exploded on to the scene in 2023, leading the SEC with 1,627 yards on 276 carries. His 14 rushing touchdowns were tied for the second highest in the conference.
Schrader teared through defenses during the second half of Missouri's 2023 season, averaging 168.2 yards through the final five weeks of the season. He set a program record by rushing for over 100 yards for six consecutive games at the end of the season. His improbable performance in 2023 earned him some hardware, winning the Brandon Burlsworth trophy for the best former walk-on player.
Schrader's impact off the field was arguably just as important as his offensive production. His work ethic and leadership were intertwined to Missouri's team chemistry in 2023.
"Cody Schrader was as unique a person and teammate that I've ever coached in my entire career," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said at 2024 SEC Media Days. "The toughness he displayed on a daily basis, the amount of care, how driven he was to be the best he could be."
If history is any indicator, this release will not be the end of Schrader's NFL career.
