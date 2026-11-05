Previewing Mizzou vs. Texas on the 'All Things Mizzou' Podcast

Crossover season is in full swing for the Tigers, as Mizzou football beat Arkansas 34-10 on the road Saturday while Mizzou basketball demolished Cleveland State 111-50 at Mizzou Arena on Tuesday. Both programs have big-time matchups this weekend, with basketball set to take on Saint Louis and football set to host Texas. And, if that's not enough, the rumor mill has been swirling, too.

Missouri On SI beat reporters Killian Wright and Zach Knox-Doyle catch you up on everything on the latest episode of the "All Things Mizzou" podcast.

You can watch the full episode using the YouTube, or through Apple, Spotify, and other podcast platforms.

Eli Drinkwitz on Florida State rumors

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz opened his press conference Tuesday by shutting down any rumors of him being a candidate for Florida State's next head coach. The Seminoles fired coach Mike Norvell on Sunday.

“I'm not a candidate at Florida State. I want to clear that up,” Drinkwitz said. “Let's focus on the main thing, which is Texas, and let's eliminate all the distractions and clear the clutter from that standpoint for my team and for everybody out there.”

Ahmad Hardy's return, next game

All-American running back Ahmad Hardy made his season debut against Arkansas after missing the first seven games of the season recovering from a gunshot wound to his upper leg he suffered May 10. Hardy rushed for 5 yards on two carries. Senior running back Jamal Roberts, who's rushed for 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns as the Tigers' starter this season, is expected to stay as the starter against Texas on Saturday.

Drinkwitz did say, however, that he expects more of a rotation going forward.

"I think for us, it's to continue to clearly define what his role can be for us,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “Where can we utilize him without throwing off the rhythm of what we've already established offensively with Jamal (Roberts)? I think you'll see more of a rotation than what we were last week. We're a more enhanced version of, hey, this is what his role will be.”

Mizzou basketball opens season

Mizzou basketball thwarted Cleveland State in its season opener by 61 points, the largest margin of victory in a season opener in program history. Five-star freshman Jason Crowe Jr. led the way with 23 points, fifth-year forward Mark Mitchell logged a career-high 10 assists and transfers Kennard Davis Jr., Bryson Tiller and Jamier Jones all scored in double figures.

The Tigers will take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 6 p.m. Friday.

Mizzou vs. Texas score predictions

Wright: Mizzou 30, Texas 27

Knox-Doyle: Mizzou 27, Texas 24

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