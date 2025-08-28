Live Blog: Mizzou Hosts Central Arkansas in Week 1
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are set to begin their 2025 campaign Thursday night, hosting the Central Arkansas Bears. Missouri has won each of its last four season openers.
There's plenty of questions the Tigers will need to figure out Thursday night, most notably, who their starting quarterback will be for the rest of the season. After Beau Pribula and Sam Horn competed for the job all offseason, head coach Eli Drinkwitz decided he needed to see the two redshirt juniors in game action in order to make the decision.
"Just didn't feel like I could make a decision without a little bit more information," Drinkwitz said in a press conference Saturday. "I didn't want to rush the decision. I think the decision of the starting quarterback, for me personally, is something that I'm going to have a lot of conviction about."
READ: Drinkwitz Explains Why QB Playing Time Will Be Split in Halves in Week 1
Missouri returns 13 starters from last season, including five on the offense and eight on defense. Seven of those open spots will be filled by transfers. With a new quarterback and plenty of new transfers contributing, Drinkwitz is looking for the team to establish its identity in its debut.
"It's really important for us this week, as a football team, to establish and bring our identity to life," Drinkwitz said. "We want to be a tough football team and a team that plays well under pressure, executes in tough moments. So that's going to be really important for us. That's our message to our team this week, make our identity come to life."
Follow the blog below for live updates on Thursday's game, including injuries and takeaways. Most recent updates will be posted at the top.
Live Updates
Per a release from the team, capacity at Memorial Stadium will be set at 57,321 for the entire season. That's down from 62,621 beforehand.
The game is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Injuries
On Saturday, Drinkwitz shared that besides offensive guard Logan Reichert, he expects everyone to be healthy and available for the game. Reichert will miss six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.
READ: Mizzou Guard Suffers Lower-Body Injury, Set to Miss 6-8 Weeks
TV and Radio Information
TV: SEC Network: Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline)
Radio: 1580 AM, 105.1 FM, Tiger Radio Network: Mike Kelly (play-by-play), Howard Richards (analyst), Chris Gervino (sideline)
SirusXM: 83