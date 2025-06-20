Houston Pitcher Transfers to Mizzou Softball: The Buzz

Schools to reach out to 2027 PG Gassim Toure since the contact period opened on June 15:



Mizzou

Iowa

SLU

Okla St.

ETSU

Austin Peay

Kent St.

Duesquene

Iowa St.

High Point



Hold offer from Ohio, Lindenwood, UCF, SLU, Illinois and Xavier. @Gassim12_Toure pic.twitter.com/GAdlV7fRCZ