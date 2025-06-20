Houston Pitcher Transfers to Mizzou Softball: The Buzz
Missouri softball added a new face to its roster with sophomore righty pitcher Rylee Michalak. Michalak is the Tigers' first pitching transfer of the offseason.
Michalak transferred from Houston, where she made 23 appearances with 14 starts. She recorded a team-best 35 strikeouts and went 6-5. She also posted a 5.75 earned run average and 49 earned runs.
Michalak's presence could benefit Missouri since the Tigers lost a key pitcher in Taylor Pannell, who committed to Texas A&M. Michalak will look to fill the gap as she joins the Tigers with three years of eligibility remaining.
The former Houston Cougar is the second offseason addition via the transfer portal. The other is senior outfielder Emma Jackson, who formerly played at East Carolina.
2025 Preseason All-SEC Quarterback Predictions
Did you notice?
- Missouri football offered Malik Howard on Thursday. Howard is a tight end out of Oak Ridge, Tenn. He has a four-star rating, according to 247Sports.
- Point guard Gassim Toure was reached out to by Missouri basketball. Toure is a three-star player from St. Louis.
- Missouri volleyball gained its fourth commit in the Class of 2027 with Danielle Lewis. Lewis is from Charlotte, North Carolina, and plays as a libero/defensive specialist.
Mizzou Quote of the Day
[On being named to the College Football Hall of Fame:] “I loved coaching. I loved helping kids and doing the right thing with our players. This is about a lot more than just me.”- Gary Pinkel
