Vanderbilt Commodores

2025 Preseason All-SEC Quarterback Predictions

The annual game of musical chairs amongst SEC quarterbacks was entertaining, but the conference's best signal callers are returning players.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It’s been a wild offseason for the SEC quarterbacks and there hasn’t been a lack of drama.

Here’s a quick recap of some of the more notable events:

  • Georgia’s Carson Beck took his talents to south beach;
  • Nico Iamaleava tried holding out for more money, got cut and is now at UCLA;
  • Oklahoma’s starting quarterback last year, Jackson Arnold, left the Sooners for Auburn;
  • Mississippi State’s true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren transferred to LSU;
  • At least two other SEC quarterbacks had reportedly received offers of $4-$8 million to enter the portal and didn’t;
  • And a Manning is once again a SEC starting quarterback.

You may not like the transfer portal, but you have to admit all of that was entertaining. You don’t see quarterback movement like that in the NFL, where good starting quarterbacks rarely ever hit the open market. They might get traded, but even then, the best ones stay with their teams until the team decides they’re no longer any good.

In college, a talented quarterback can decide to do what’s best for them. Bad situation, team or coach? They can leave. In the NFL, they’re told where to go and are stuck, even if the organization is bad.

But it should be noted the SEC’s best quarterbacks aren’t transfers. Instead they’re players who were with their current teams a year ago. They’re also the most likely ones to be named to the preseason All-SEC teams.

Here’s our prediction for what the All-SEC preseason quarterback choices will be at next month’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta:

Previous Preseason All-SEC Predictions

Running Backs
Linebackers
Defensive Line

2025 Preseason All-SEC Quarterbacks

First-Team

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) scrambles against the Texas A&M Aggies in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina

2024 Stats: 196-of-299 (65.6%), 2,534 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT; 166 rush, 674 yards, 7 TDs

Taylor’s Take: It’s tempting to put you-know-who here, but lets see him start an SEC game against someone other than two-win Mississippi State. Sellers was one of the most exciting players in the second half of the season, leading South Carolina to a 6-0 record and on the precipice of a playoff berth. More than half of his passing yards came in that six-game stretch. The Gamecocks should be very happy he turned down that $8 million NIL offer.

Second-Team

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) is hit by Baylor Bears linebacker Josh White (44) in the second half.
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) is hit by Baylor Bears linebacker Josh White (44) in the second half at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

2024 Stats: 337-of-525 (64.2%), 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INT

Taylor’s Take: Here’s the most experienced starting SEC quarterback. Nussmeier has spent his entire collegiate career at LSU. He likely would have been a first-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft, but decided to come back. There’s no doubt about his talents. There are some doubts about the protection in front of him, though.

Third-Team

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is tackled by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Payton Page (55).
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) is tackled by Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Payton Page (55) during the second half of the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Arch Manning, Texas

2024 Stats: 61-of-90 (68%), 939 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT, 15.4 ypc; 25 rush, 4 TDs, 108 yards

Taylor’s Take: As previously mentioned, Manning has just one career SEC start against Mississippi State. However, in that game and other appearances, Manning has played like a quarterback that’ll live up to his family’s name.

Honorable Mention

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia celebrates with fans after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia celebrates with fans after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. / Butch Dill-Imagn Images

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

2024 Stats: 177-of298 (59.4%), 2,293 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INT; 192 rush, 801 yards, 8 TDs

Taylor’s Take: No other quarterback (other than maybe Sellers) is more important to his team any other player. Pavia’s good on the field and is the main reason, but his leadership, personality and fan support is what makes him so important. Without Pavia, people would be debating who would have fewer wins: the Commodores or Mississippi State?

More SEC News:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Taylor Hodges is a staff writer for Vanderbilt Commodores On SI covering all-things Vanderbilt. Taylor brings more than a decade’s worth of award-winning sports writing, photography and video experience covering every level of sports — from Little League baseball to professional sports and other sports like hunting and fishing. Taylor is fueled by his lifelong passion for sports that began the same day Kirk Gibson hit his legendary World Series walk-off home run, Arkansas beat Texas in Austin and No. 4 Notre Dame beat No. 1 Miami in the Catholics vs. Convicts game.

Home/SEC