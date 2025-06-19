2025 Preseason All-SEC Quarterback Predictions
It’s been a wild offseason for the SEC quarterbacks and there hasn’t been a lack of drama.
Here’s a quick recap of some of the more notable events:
- Georgia’s Carson Beck took his talents to south beach;
- Nico Iamaleava tried holding out for more money, got cut and is now at UCLA;
- Oklahoma’s starting quarterback last year, Jackson Arnold, left the Sooners for Auburn;
- Mississippi State’s true freshman quarterback Michael Van Buren transferred to LSU;
- At least two other SEC quarterbacks had reportedly received offers of $4-$8 million to enter the portal and didn’t;
- And a Manning is once again a SEC starting quarterback.
You may not like the transfer portal, but you have to admit all of that was entertaining. You don’t see quarterback movement like that in the NFL, where good starting quarterbacks rarely ever hit the open market. They might get traded, but even then, the best ones stay with their teams until the team decides they’re no longer any good.
In college, a talented quarterback can decide to do what’s best for them. Bad situation, team or coach? They can leave. In the NFL, they’re told where to go and are stuck, even if the organization is bad.
But it should be noted the SEC’s best quarterbacks aren’t transfers. Instead they’re players who were with their current teams a year ago. They’re also the most likely ones to be named to the preseason All-SEC teams.
Here’s our prediction for what the All-SEC preseason quarterback choices will be at next month’s SEC Media Days in Atlanta:
2025 Preseason All-SEC Quarterbacks
First-Team
Lanorris Sellers, South Carolina
2024 Stats: 196-of-299 (65.6%), 2,534 yards, 18 TDs, 7 INT; 166 rush, 674 yards, 7 TDs
Taylor’s Take: It’s tempting to put you-know-who here, but lets see him start an SEC game against someone other than two-win Mississippi State. Sellers was one of the most exciting players in the second half of the season, leading South Carolina to a 6-0 record and on the precipice of a playoff berth. More than half of his passing yards came in that six-game stretch. The Gamecocks should be very happy he turned down that $8 million NIL offer.
Second-Team
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
2024 Stats: 337-of-525 (64.2%), 4,052 yards, 29 TDs, 12 INT
Taylor’s Take: Here’s the most experienced starting SEC quarterback. Nussmeier has spent his entire collegiate career at LSU. He likely would have been a first-round pick in last April’s NFL Draft, but decided to come back. There’s no doubt about his talents. There are some doubts about the protection in front of him, though.
Third-Team
Arch Manning, Texas
2024 Stats: 61-of-90 (68%), 939 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INT, 15.4 ypc; 25 rush, 4 TDs, 108 yards
Taylor’s Take: As previously mentioned, Manning has just one career SEC start against Mississippi State. However, in that game and other appearances, Manning has played like a quarterback that’ll live up to his family’s name.
Honorable Mention
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
2024 Stats: 177-of298 (59.4%), 2,293 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INT; 192 rush, 801 yards, 8 TDs
Taylor’s Take: No other quarterback (other than maybe Sellers) is more important to his team any other player. Pavia’s good on the field and is the main reason, but his leadership, personality and fan support is what makes him so important. Without Pavia, people would be debating who would have fewer wins: the Commodores or Mississippi State?