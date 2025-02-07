Harrison Throws Complete Game Shutout as Mizzou Stymies Northwestern
After earning a run-rule victory over Marshall on Friday afternoon, No. 15 Mizzou's nightcap against No. 20/21 Northwestern went a little differently.
The Tigers scored just three runs and had just two extra-base hits all game. However, it was more than enough for Cierra Harrison, who threw a complete-game shutout in a 3-0 MU victory.
The encore to Marissa McCann's stellar outing from earlier in the afternoon proved superior, as Harrison allowed just three hits and one walk to go along with six strikeouts. Friday marked the fifth complete game of Harrison's career and the fourth time she's thrown a complete-game shutout.
What Mizzou could muster on offense wasn't much, but it sufficed in the end. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Madison Walker scored from third on an error by third baseman Bridget Donahey. The next inning, Stefania Abruscato brough Julia Crenshaw home with an RBI single. MU's bats went quiet until the bottom of the sixth, when Crenshaw singled home Claire Cahalan from third.
Walker was the only Tiger to register multiple hits, as she went 2-for-4. Mizzou missed a handful of opportunities for runs, including the bottom of the first. With two outs and the bases loaded, Mya Dodge had an opportunity for her first splash play of the season. After working a full count, Dodge unceremoniously popped out to Northwestern starting pitcher Riley Grudzielanek to end the inning. In total, MU left eight runners on base.
This game also saw freshman Madison Uptegrove's first appearance in a Mizzou uniform, as she started at second base, which was occupied by fellow freshman Sophie Smith against Marshall in the previous contest. Uptegrove went 0-for-2 with a walk.
The Tigers will be back in action tomorrow with another double-header. They'll start with a marquee matchup against No. 7/8 Duke, who ended Mizzou's 2025 campaign in Super Regionals last season. That game is slated for noon CST and will be broadcasted on MLB Network. Mizzou will then take on Notre Dame at 5 p.m. CST.